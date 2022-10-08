ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Exchange to Sponsor Fundraising Event for YWCA Domestic Abuse Services

The Greenwich Exchange for Women’s Work is sponsoring a Fundraising Boutique Shopping Event in partnership with The Greenwich YWCA for the benefit of their Domestic Abuse Services Program. The Exchange is located at 28 Sherwood Place in downtown. You’ll find new vendors old old favorites with unique handmade wares,...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Rachel Khanna Endorsed by Stamford Professional Fire Fighters Association

Rachel Khanna, candidate for State Representative -149th District, on Monday announced she has earned the endorsement of the Stamford Professional Fire Fighters Association (SPFFA), representing 250 full-time fire fighters that protect Stamford families, homes, and businesses every day. “As full-time fire fighters and public servants, we rely heavily on the...
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Greenwich, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Greenwich, CT
Coronavirus
Greenwich, CT
Health
greenwichfreepress.com

Premier Office-Retail Space of the Week in Port Chester, NY

Port Chester is a village in the US state of New York and the largest part of the town of Rye in Westchester County by population. At the 2010 US census, the village of Port Chester had a population of 28,967 and was the fifth-most populous village in New York State. In 2019, its population grew to a census-estimated 29,342 residents.
PORT CHESTER, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Fiorello’s supply fundraiser in Stamford is just a politically motivated publicity stunt. Don’t fall for it.

I usually don’t get angry at individuals who organize charitable efforts, but I don’t appreciate being gaslighted. I recently saw an announcement that Representative Kim Fiorello organized a school supply drive that resulted in over 1,000 supplies being donated to the Roxbury Elementary School in Stamford. Both my kids went to Roxbury. I liked that Representative Fiorello had helped my kids’ school. So I decided to learn more about her by looking into her voting record. I was hoping to find more reasons to support her. Instead, what I found is that she has consistently voted against legislative efforts that support Stamford Public Schools, students, and property taxpayers. Here is a summary of what I found:
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Fazio is All about Education Solutions

As a parent of children in the Greenwich Public School System, education is an important issue for me. I was deeply concerned by the recent videos of the assistant principal at Cos Cob School and it has prompted me to look closer at the education my children are receiving in our town. And this has led me to State Senator Ryan Fazio.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bivalent#Health Clinics#Linus Covid#General Health#Greenwich Health Dept#Moderna Booster Clinics#Omicron#Cdc#Booster Vaccines
greenwichfreepress.com

TALKING TRANSPORTATION: What Metro-North Does Right

No, I don’t hate Metro-North. Yes, I do spend a lot of time criticizing them, but only to try to make them better. The railroad does have a lot of room for improvement… they botched the mask enforcement rules, have been slow to add more service and could really use some improvement in their on-board enforcement of the Quiet Car rules. But just so you know I’m not a complete grouch, let’s give the railroad credit for what they do right.
DARIEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

YMCA of Greenwich Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Scoreboard

The YMCA of Greenwich hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art 34’ scoreboard sponsored by Cheribundi, a leader in all-natural sports nutrition. Cheribundi donated $130,000 to the YMCA of Greenwich to fund the scoreboard as part of their Fueling Future Champions initiative that empowers future generations of athletes to reduce inflammation, increase recovery, boost immunity and improve sleep.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

PTA Council: Parents, thank a teacher today!

Submitted by the 2022-2023 board of Directors of the PTA Council Greenwich. This week, October 5, was World Teacher’s Day. Teacher Appreciation Week will take place next May, 2023. But we, the Board of Directors of the PTA Council of Greenwich Public Schools – the leadership body of the 15 Greenwich Public School PTA organizations – want to take this opportunity to publicly state our appreciation and support for the education professionals, teachers and staff of the Greenwich Public Schools.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
greenwichfreepress.com

David Patrick Thompson, 80

David Patrick Thompson, 80, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Waveny Care Center in New Canaan. David was the loving husband of Patricia (Brennan) Thompson for 53 years. David was an incredibly hard worker that attained three master’s degrees. He earned a degree in civil engineering from Manhattan College. He worked in the department of Public Works in Connecticut in Greenwich, Litchfield, and Bloomfield.
WOODBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy