Read full article on original website
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
Candidate Debate at Round Hill Highlights Differences on Abortion, Guns, Climate Change, Taxes
The Round Hill Association debate Tuesday night was standing room only with parking full and cars parked in the grass along Round Hill Road. RHA president John Conte posed questions to the candidates, allowing no time for rebuttal. Candidates for State Rep in the149th district were Democrat Rachel Khanna and...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Exchange to Sponsor Fundraising Event for YWCA Domestic Abuse Services
The Greenwich Exchange for Women’s Work is sponsoring a Fundraising Boutique Shopping Event in partnership with The Greenwich YWCA for the benefit of their Domestic Abuse Services Program. The Exchange is located at 28 Sherwood Place in downtown. You’ll find new vendors old old favorites with unique handmade wares,...
greenwichfreepress.com
SINISI: Lopez Has the Work Ethic and Concern for Greenwich that We Need from a State Rep in Hartford
Submitted by Dan Sinisi, Glenville Resident, RTC – District 9. Connecticut is facing challenges on the public safety, economic, and local governance fronts: politicians in Hartford continue making decisions for us with little regard for our concerns here in Greenwich. This November, it will be critical to elect leaders...
greenwichfreepress.com
Rachel Khanna Endorsed by Stamford Professional Fire Fighters Association
Rachel Khanna, candidate for State Representative -149th District, on Monday announced she has earned the endorsement of the Stamford Professional Fire Fighters Association (SPFFA), representing 250 full-time fire fighters that protect Stamford families, homes, and businesses every day. “As full-time fire fighters and public servants, we rely heavily on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenwichfreepress.com
Premier Office-Retail Space of the Week in Port Chester, NY
Port Chester is a village in the US state of New York and the largest part of the town of Rye in Westchester County by population. At the 2010 US census, the village of Port Chester had a population of 28,967 and was the fifth-most populous village in New York State. In 2019, its population grew to a census-estimated 29,342 residents.
greenwichfreepress.com
RESTIERI: Tell your RTM representatives to “Vote No” to reappoint Laurence Simon to Board of The Nathaniel Witherell
What does it take to ensure that the health and welfare of the senior residents at The Nathaniel Witherell (are cared for with the highest level of care? It takes accountability. Sixteen violations and a 1-star rating are NOT acceptable. We need to hold the Board of Directors accountable. In...
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: Fiorello’s supply fundraiser in Stamford is just a politically motivated publicity stunt. Don’t fall for it.
I usually don’t get angry at individuals who organize charitable efforts, but I don’t appreciate being gaslighted. I recently saw an announcement that Representative Kim Fiorello organized a school supply drive that resulted in over 1,000 supplies being donated to the Roxbury Elementary School in Stamford. Both my kids went to Roxbury. I liked that Representative Fiorello had helped my kids’ school. So I decided to learn more about her by looking into her voting record. I was hoping to find more reasons to support her. Instead, what I found is that she has consistently voted against legislative efforts that support Stamford Public Schools, students, and property taxpayers. Here is a summary of what I found:
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: Fazio is All about Education Solutions
As a parent of children in the Greenwich Public School System, education is an important issue for me. I was deeply concerned by the recent videos of the assistant principal at Cos Cob School and it has prompted me to look closer at the education my children are receiving in our town. And this has led me to State Senator Ryan Fazio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
greenwichfreepress.com
Julian Curtiss School Doughnut Fundraiser to Benefit Curriculum Enrichment and Make Field Trips Possible
Julian Curtiss School is holding a doughnut fundraiser this weekend. Their popular Krispy Kreme tradition will see a return to individual sales at multiple locations on Saturday, Oct 15. Locations:. • Julian Curtiss School, 180 East Elm Street from 9:00am – 2:00pm. • Greenwich Board of Education , 290...
greenwichfreepress.com
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: What Metro-North Does Right
No, I don’t hate Metro-North. Yes, I do spend a lot of time criticizing them, but only to try to make them better. The railroad does have a lot of room for improvement… they botched the mask enforcement rules, have been slow to add more service and could really use some improvement in their on-board enforcement of the Quiet Car rules. But just so you know I’m not a complete grouch, let’s give the railroad credit for what they do right.
greenwichfreepress.com
YMCA of Greenwich Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Scoreboard
The YMCA of Greenwich hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art 34’ scoreboard sponsored by Cheribundi, a leader in all-natural sports nutrition. Cheribundi donated $130,000 to the YMCA of Greenwich to fund the scoreboard as part of their Fueling Future Champions initiative that empowers future generations of athletes to reduce inflammation, increase recovery, boost immunity and improve sleep.
greenwichfreepress.com
PTA Council: Parents, thank a teacher today!
Submitted by the 2022-2023 board of Directors of the PTA Council Greenwich. This week, October 5, was World Teacher’s Day. Teacher Appreciation Week will take place next May, 2023. But we, the Board of Directors of the PTA Council of Greenwich Public Schools – the leadership body of the 15 Greenwich Public School PTA organizations – want to take this opportunity to publicly state our appreciation and support for the education professionals, teachers and staff of the Greenwich Public Schools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Police Charge Man with Assault that Knocked Juvenile Unconscious
On Oct 6 a Norwalk man surrendered himself to Greenwich Police on an outstanding warrant for Breach of Peace 2 and Assault 2. The charges stemmed back to an incident that took place on Sept Sept 24 around 10:30pm on the area of Greenwich Avenue. Police say that Miles Jonathan...
greenwichfreepress.com
David Patrick Thompson, 80
David Patrick Thompson, 80, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Waveny Care Center in New Canaan. David was the loving husband of Patricia (Brennan) Thompson for 53 years. David was an incredibly hard worker that attained three master’s degrees. He earned a degree in civil engineering from Manhattan College. He worked in the department of Public Works in Connecticut in Greenwich, Litchfield, and Bloomfield.
greenwichfreepress.com
Sophia’s Costumes & Gifts Has Expanded in Cos Cob, Just in Time for Halloween
Great news for fans of Sophia’s Costumes & Gifts! Since Sophia Scarpelli moved her shop from its longtime location on Liberty Way to East Putnam Ave in Cos Cob last spring, she was recently able to double her shop by expanding into the adjacent space. The result is that...
Comments / 0