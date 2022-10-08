ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas felon accused of fentanyl distribution

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment Thursday charging a Kansas man with drug trafficking related offenses, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intention to distribute a controlled...
WICHITA, KS
