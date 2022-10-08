2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch honors go to 15 families, including the Theobalds locally

CHEYENNE – The state has recognized an additional 15 Wyoming families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100-plus years, it was announced Friday.

The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and its partners have given these families the 2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch honor, the agency said. In total since the program was re-established in 2006, more than 300 families have been so highlighted.

One newly added family is from Laramie County: the Theobald family. In an interview earlier this year with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Pine Bluffs wood artist Curt Theobald said of his father: “My dad, he’s the farmer – our farm just turned into a century farm – and his deal is, if you don’t have three hours of work in by eight in the morning, you’re a slacker.”

Elsewhere in the state, eight families from Sublette County received this year's Centennial Farm & Ranch award, according to the Historic Preservation Office: the Bain family, the Chrisman family, the Hittle family, the Olson family, the Rees family, the Roberts family and the Steele families. The announcement noted that many of these eight families "still actively use the Green River Drift, a unique Traditional Cultural Property listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Green River Drift was listed in 2013 and remains the only recognized cattle drift in the National Register."

Also getting the nod are the Pownall and Kluver families from Campbell County, the Bates family from Sheridan County, the Epsy family from Carbon County, the Kennedy family from Albany County and the Brabec family from Washakie County, according to the preservation office.

There is a ceremony each year for the Centennial families during the Wyoming State Fair, which is typically held in August.