ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch honors go to 15 families, including the Theobalds locally

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foXeL_0iRag2HD00

CHEYENNE – The state has recognized an additional 15 Wyoming families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100-plus years, it was announced Friday.

The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and its partners have given these families the 2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch honor, the agency said. In total since the program was re-established in 2006, more than 300 families have been so highlighted.

One newly added family is from Laramie County: the Theobald family. In an interview earlier this year with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Pine Bluffs wood artist Curt Theobald said of his father: “My dad, he’s the farmer – our farm just turned into a century farm – and his deal is, if you don’t have three hours of work in by eight in the morning, you’re a slacker.”

Elsewhere in the state, eight families from Sublette County received this year's Centennial Farm & Ranch award, according to the Historic Preservation Office: the Bain family, the Chrisman family, the Hittle family, the Olson family, the Rees family, the Roberts family and the Steele families. The announcement noted that many of these eight families "still actively use the Green River Drift, a unique Traditional Cultural Property listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Green River Drift was listed in 2013 and remains the only recognized cattle drift in the National Register."

Also getting the nod are the Pownall and Kluver families from Campbell County, the Bates family from Sheridan County, the Epsy family from Carbon County, the Kennedy family from Albany County and the Brabec family from Washakie County, according to the preservation office.

There is a ceremony each year for the Centennial families during the Wyoming State Fair, which is typically held in August.

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Pursuit Of Happiness: Good Luck Finding An Adult Happy Meal In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Many people can remember growing up begging their parents to get a McDonald’s Happy Meal. Turns out the Happy Meal concept isn’t something one can easily outgrow. A burger (or Chicken McNuggets), fries and a drink in a colorful...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Laramie County, WY
Business
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Green River, WY
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
City
Centennial, WY
Local
Wyoming Industry
Daily Iowan

Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics

After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Century Farm#Kennedy Family#Bates Family#Centennial Farm Ranch#Theobalds#The Wyoming Tribune Eagle#Pine Bluffs
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill To Strip Likely Secretary Of State Chuck Gray Of All Powers Dead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposal to establish a nonpartisan elections commission is likely dead in the water, said state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne. Zwonitzer, chair of the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, had proposed setting up a five-member, nonpartisan elections commission oversee Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance

ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
ALLIANCE, NE
svinews.com

Wyoming looks to grow its manufacturing sector

CASPER —Wyoming leaders are effectively laying the groundwork for manufacturing sector growth, but the state’s new industries and shifting workforce will need continued support in the years ahead, panelists said at an economic development event Friday. The panel — one of several convened in Jackson by the Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
kdnk.org

Researchers identify ‘snaky croc-faced’ sea creature of Wyoming’s distant past

Seventy million years ago, an approximately 23-foot-long beast was swimming around Wyoming, whipping around its long neck and crocodile-like head in search of prey, which it would snatch up with 2-inch-long teeth. That newly identified prehistoric marine reptile is now being called Serpentisuchops pfisterae, which researchers say roughly translates to...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Wake Up Wyoming

Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books

Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Country Music Hall of Fame Proposed In Chugwater

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Stampede Saloon and Eatery in Chugwater has seen its share of up-and-coming country musicians. Mer Nilson, one of the proprietors of the establishment, said there are so many talented pickers and singers in the Cowboy State that he believes it’s high time Wyoming musicians were recognized for their accomplishments.
CHUGWATER, WY
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne offers form for voluntary annexation following petition against it

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now offering a voluntary annexation form for those interested in having their property fall within city boundaries. The move is the latest toward the city’s annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties of unincorporated land that, although surrounded by city boundaries, do not receive city services.
CHEYENNE, WY
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete’s Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: “GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It’s really the only news outlet I consistently follow!”. To submit yours,...
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol

We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy