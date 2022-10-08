Read full article on original website
Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say
A yearlong investigation resulted in eight arrests on Thursday, Oct. 6, in what police call a “sophisticated criminal enterprise” centering on stolen retail items. The stolen items — primarily over-the-counter medications and infant products (baby formula, diapers) — reportedly were packaged and sold to distributors in California and New York who reintroduced them to the […] The post Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say appeared first on The Record.
Chicago police officer injured when stolen car crashes into CPD squad in Lawndale
A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash with a stolen car in Lawndale Tuesday evening.
CPD: Remains in freezer believed to be woman after bloody rags discovered at Foster Beach
CHICAGO — A suspect is in custody after the discovery of human remains inside a freezer on the city’s North Side, according to police. Officers responded to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday after receiving a call from a tenant that a woman, who is the owner of the residence, was […]
5 Chicago area residents busted for taking part in $7M, nationwide criminal enterprise
Those arrested are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise, even certain medications from Chicago area stores, sell those goods to others who suspects, who then would resell them, oftentimes to people in different states.
Joliet motorcyclist ejected, killed in crash after man driving under the influence failed to yield: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car and killed a motorcyclist Sunday night. Amador Alipio, 53, was arrested for aggravated DUI – motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of another person, DUI – BAC over .08, obstructing justice and failure to yield.
Austin Weekly News
Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station
For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs
Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation.
cwbchicago.com
Man is charged with participating in a violent armed robbery on a CTA train downtown
A man from Chicago has been charged with taking part in a violent armed robbery last month on a CTA train in the Loop. And prosecutors say he was carrying a handgun when police arrested him Sunday in the Loop. Chicago police released surveillance images of three suspects after the...
cwbchicago.com
Gun-owning couple detains home invader who climbed into their 7th-floor Loop apartment, prosecutors say
A seven-time convicted felon allegedly climbed construction scaffolding to enter a seventh-floor condo in downtown Chicago early Monday, only to be confronted by a woman who lives there and then detained by her gun-owning fiancé. Juan Gonzalez, on parole for his sixth and seventh felony convictions, is charged with...
Chicago woman's $37,000 check stolen from public mailbox by serial thief
CHICAGO - A man is robbing Chicago mail carriers at gun point, and they are not his final victims. Police say he is stealing their master keys, taking checks from the mail, and then altering those checks before successfully cashing them. "I don't think I'll ever put a check in...
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Chicago police: Man found shot in crashed vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found in a crashed vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood. Around 4:50 p.m., police say the unidentified man was discovered inside a vehicle that had crashed into a fence in the 100 block of East 133rd Street. The man had...
fox32chicago.com
Trio of teens charged in armed carjacking in Chatham
CHICAGO - Two girls and a boy are facing charges in an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood. The 17-year-olds were arrested minutes after allegedly taking a car at gunpoint from a 25-year-old woman around 2 p.m. in the first block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Oopsie! Lincoln Park robbers run away after victim pulls out a knife, cops say. 2 other incidents reported nearby.
A would-be robbery victim had an unpleasant surprise for two men who tried to rob him and his girlfriend in Lincoln Park overnight: He pulled out a knife and scared them away. Chicago police say that less than 30 minutes later, there was a second robbery and a car theft in the same area.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside man charged with setting his home on fire
A 46-year-old Riverside man remains in custody at Cook County Jail after being arrested last week for allegedly setting fire to his West Burlington Street home in March. A Cook County judge on Oct. 7 set Anthony Barker’s bond at $150,000 after the Cook County State’s Attorney charged him with two counts of arson. Riverside police arrested Barker on the morning of Oct. 6 when he went to the police station to pick up a copy of the police report about the fire.
trfradio.com
Chicago Pair Nabbed in NoDak Drug Bust
North Dakota Highway Patrol discovered more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on a routine traffic stop last week south of Thompson, North Dakota. Julian Madrigal, 30, and Alexa Martinez, 26, both from Chicago, have been arrested, and charged federally with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (500 grams or more).
wgnradio.com
The process of selling your car
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to help a listener with the process of selling a car. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating shots fired incident
Police in Plainfield are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Monday afternoon in the area of Union and Corbin streets. Police say their investigation found that a gray sedan was following a white sedan near Union Street and Route 30. The gray sedan stopped and the driver left the vehicle and fired several shots at the white vehicle. Police believe the white sedan was hit, but could not verify as both vehicles fled the scene. Police say they haven't heard of anyone getting hurt in the shooting.
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’
Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
