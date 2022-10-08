ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Record North Shore

Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say

A yearlong investigation resulted in eight arrests on Thursday, Oct. 6, in what police call a “sophisticated criminal enterprise” centering on stolen retail items. The stolen items — primarily over-the-counter medications and infant products (baby formula, diapers) — reportedly were packaged and sold to distributors in California and New York who reintroduced them to the […] The post Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
Austin Weekly News

Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station

For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Trio of teens charged in armed carjacking in Chatham

CHICAGO - Two girls and a boy are facing charges in an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood. The 17-year-olds were arrested minutes after allegedly taking a car at gunpoint from a 25-year-old woman around 2 p.m. in the first block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside man charged with setting his home on fire

A 46-year-old Riverside man remains in custody at Cook County Jail after being arrested last week for allegedly setting fire to his West Burlington Street home in March. A Cook County judge on Oct. 7 set Anthony Barker’s bond at $150,000 after the Cook County State’s Attorney charged him with two counts of arson. Riverside police arrested Barker on the morning of Oct. 6 when he went to the police station to pick up a copy of the police report about the fire.
RIVERSIDE, IL
trfradio.com

Chicago Pair Nabbed in NoDak Drug Bust

North Dakota Highway Patrol discovered more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on a routine traffic stop last week south of Thompson, North Dakota. Julian Madrigal, 30, and Alexa Martinez, 26, both from Chicago, have been arrested, and charged federally with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (500 grams or more).
THOMPSON, ND
wgnradio.com

The process of selling your car

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to help a listener with the process of selling a car. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plainfield police investigating shots fired incident

Police in Plainfield are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Monday afternoon in the area of Union and Corbin streets. Police say their investigation found that a gray sedan was following a white sedan near Union Street and Route 30. The gray sedan stopped and the driver left the vehicle and fired several shots at the white vehicle. Police believe the white sedan was hit, but could not verify as both vehicles fled the scene. Police say they haven't heard of anyone getting hurt in the shooting.
PLAINFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’

Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL

