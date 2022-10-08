ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers fire in empty building injures firefighter

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department responded to a workshop fire that injured one firefighter.

Around 11 p.m., an empty workshop caught on fire at 529 East Willow Street, according to a Facebook post. The large fire left one firefighter with injuries. They were treated and released by a local hospital.

It’s not uncommon for injuries to happen when fighting a fire, according to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins with the Rogers Fire Department.

“Minor injuries happen every year,” said Chief Jenkins. “A few dozen injuries.”

It took about 30 minutes to put out the fire with close to 26 firefighters responding to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fW3zk_0iRafuS300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImYds_0iRafuS300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbJAI_0iRafuS300
Rogers Fire Department responds to a fire late Friday night in a warehouse. One firefighter was injured. (Roger Fire Department Facebook).

The best thing residents can do is to ensure their smoke detectors are working and be aware of their surroundings, especially empty buildings, Chief Jenkins said.

“People can always obtain free smoke detectors at their local fire station,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Sports
Rogers, AR
Accidents
Rogers, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

One person airlifted after vehicle strikes pedestrian

GALENA, Kans. — A vehicle strikes a pedestrian on a residential street in Galena, sending one person to a Joplin hospital. It happened this evening (Tuesday, October 11th) near the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wood Street. Galena Police Chief, Billy Charles said the pedestrian was then airlifted to Freeman Hospital. The extent […]
GALENA, KS
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Harrison, Ark. business sends relief to Florida nursing homes affected by Ian

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Better Home Care in Harrison sent a supply trailer to central Florida for victims of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday. Better Home Care has been working with the help of other community members to collect donations for the past two weeks. It has gathered canned goods, water, and incontinence items to aid two nursing homes affected by the storm.
HARRISON, AR
KHBS

Rogers bridge overpass work to cause I-49 impacts

ROGERS, Ark. — Work continues on an all-new set of overpasses over Interstate 49 in Rogers. In the shadow of AR-DOT’s massive project at Walton Boulevard lies a pair of overpass projects under the city of Rogers' jurisdiction. The $20 million project is key to the city’s continued...
ROGERS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy