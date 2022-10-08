Read full article on original website
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?
Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
Chris Myers and Robert Smith break down Jalen Hurts' performance in Eagles' 20-17 victory
Chris Myers and Robert Smith broke down the 20-17 victory by the Philadelphia Eagles over the Arizona Cardinals. They talked about Jalen Hurts' performance and leading the Eagles on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive.
LaFleur: Rodgers won't practice Wednesday, but should play
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing Wednesday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that the reigning MVP wouldn’t practice Wednesday...
Fields, Bears try to take another step when Commanders visit
WASHINGTON (1-4) at CHICAGO (2-3) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Bears by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Commanders 1-4, Bears 2-2-1. SERIES RECORD: Commanders lead 26-24-1. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Commanders 31-15, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. LAST WEEK: Commanders lost to...
Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb
Back from a disappointing trip to London, the Green Bay Packers try to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the
Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
Cooper Rush has given Cowboys fans hope — and an exhilarating ride
Soon enough, and with no shortage of sentimental sadness, the Great Cooper Rush Adventure of 2022 will come to an end. And when it does, one of the most enjoyably unexpected chapters of these unpredictable times in the National Football League will be in the books, a rather delightful vignette about one hurt thumb, two QBs, three key developments and four big wins.
Davante Adams facing possible suspension for pushing camera operator
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing penalty from the NFL after shoving a camera operator as he was leaving the field after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams could be punished – and possibly suspended – by the league pending further...
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Cowboys-Eagles, pick
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will resume their long NFL East Division rivalry on Sunday, this time with both teams in the hunt for first place. The 5-0 Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, and the Cowboys are right behind at 4-1, thanks to a four-game winning streak. The Cowboys lead the all-time series, which began in 1960, 72-54, winning the past three contests and seven of the past night.
Davante Adams charged with assault for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
UCLA's Chip Kelly, Illinois' Bret Bielema among coaches thriving in 2nd act
College football loves alliterative labels and when it comes to making sense of all that unfolded during Week 6 of the season, there is one that rolls off the tongue: Second Act Saturday. Everywhere you looked, transfers on their second school were making plays, programs deemed dead (but now reborn)...
NFC West Stock Watch: Tariq Woolen an ‘Avatar’; Jeff Wilson pacing 49ers' rushing attack
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll appears to have finally found a suitable successor to Richard Sherman during Seattle's Legion of Boom days. Tariq Woolen, at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, was the talk of training camp in the Pacific Northwest because of his length, speed and sticky coverage. And Woolen's play has...
