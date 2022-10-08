ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref

With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?

Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Bertolet
FOX Sports

LaFleur: Rodgers won't practice Wednesday, but should play

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing Wednesday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that the reigning MVP wouldn’t practice Wednesday...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Fields, Bears try to take another step when Commanders visit

WASHINGTON (1-4) at CHICAGO (2-3) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Bears by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Commanders 1-4, Bears 2-2-1. SERIES RECORD: Commanders lead 26-24-1. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Commanders 31-15, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. LAST WEEK: Commanders lost to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Cleveland Browns#The New Orleans Breakers#Usfl
FOX Sports

Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets

We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Cooper Rush has given Cowboys fans hope — and an exhilarating ride

Soon enough, and with no shortage of sentimental sadness, the Great Cooper Rush Adventure of 2022 will come to an end. And when it does, one of the most enjoyably unexpected chapters of these unpredictable times in the National Football League will be in the books, a rather delightful vignette about one hurt thumb, two QBs, three key developments and four big wins.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Cowboys-Eagles, pick

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will resume their long NFL East Division rivalry on Sunday, this time with both teams in the hunt for first place. The 5-0 Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, and the Cowboys are right behind at 4-1, thanks to a four-game winning streak. The Cowboys lead the all-time series, which began in 1960, 72-54, winning the past three contests and seven of the past night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Davante Adams charged with assault for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy