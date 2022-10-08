Read full article on original website
These teams have recorded the highest KDA in the Worlds 2022 group stage so far
The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over...
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
Team Liquid speedrun the LCQ lower bracket to give MATUMBAMAN his last ride at TI11 before retirement
If this is to be MATUMBAMAN’s last ride, Team Liquid are making sure the veteran player is going out with one final appearance on Dota 2’s biggest stage as they sped through the lower bracket and claimed the final ticket for The International 2022. In a bounce-back performance,...
4 teams are officially out of contention at Dota 2’s The International 2022 LCQ
While the first two days of the tournament were relatively stagnant, with plenty of series ending in draws, every Dota 2 team competing in The International 2022’s Last Chance Qualifiers came out with their guns blazing for the playoffs. And although Tempest, Infamous, nouns, and Polaris Esports bid farewell to Singapore, the dreams of qualifying for TI11 are still alive for the eight remaining teams.
‘GabeN, save me!’: Wagamama goes ballistic after waiting hours for Dota 2 game
Former Dota 2 pro turned streamer Niklas “Wagamama” Högström lost his mind after spending almost four hours trying to find a game—exacerbated by the fact he saw his friends find them before he did. “Ah, they got a game. Of course, they got a fucking...
Worlds 2022’s laning phase is being dominated by one player
When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of...
Doublelift on NA League’s financial, competitive woes in 2022: ‘The bubble is collapsing’
Former professional League of Legends player Doublelift had some harsh comments on the current state of finances in the North American League scene on his livestream earlier today. Doublelift claimed that the economic “bubble” of League in NA is “collapsing,” and that the LCS has reached a point where it will need to downsize player salaries and other financial ventures.
Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major
The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle
Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?
Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20
Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
Faker becomes first League star to hit 100 games played at Worlds and his win rate is immense
Another day, another accolade earned by the player touted as the best professional League of Legends...
CS:GO world reacts to Imperial qualifying for the Major
The Brazilian legends managed to pull it off in the Americas RMR with a win over Complexity yesterday in the final decider. Emotions ran high and the biggest names in Counter-Strike celebrated the fact that FalleN and co. won’t miss out on the Rio Major as the Last Dance continues on home soil.
Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20
While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he’s currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
When does Among Us VR release?
Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around...
Semmler says ESL should mimic the setup VALORANT offers to coaches
Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, a professional commentator and host who is most well known for his work in CS:GO esports, has come up with an interesting suggestion regarding the coaching issues that happened during the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the IEM Rio Major. Coaches can’t interact the...
Two decades in the making: AMSa forges Super Smash Bros. Melee history with Yoshi at The Big House 10
In what could end up as one of Super Smash Bros. Melee’s most stacked tournaments in history, aMSa did something that no one has ever done in the 21-year legacy of the game—win a Major with Yoshi. In the history of competitive Melee, Yoshi has never won a...
That charming man: Trymbi has a better win rate than Hylissang on Rakan
Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus is the support player for Rogue that joined the team in November 2020. Initially, Trymbi joined Rogue to supplement the aggressive, yet deliberate playstyle of their AD carry, Steven “Hans sama” Liv. Although Hans sama soon left for Team Liquid, Trymbi stayed with Rogue to continue growing both as a person and player. Today, Trymbi is one of the best supports Europe can offer, with an incredible record history behind him that surpasses even LEC veterans, an LEC title, and a promising future at Worlds 2022.
How to fix ‘Your Session has Expired’ error in League of Legends
The League of Legends client is a player’s gateway to joining League matches. The client handles all the game’s social features, and Riot Games has a system in place to kick out idle players and lift the burden on its servers. If you’ve been idly waiting in the...
Red-hot Rogue spark up crucial Group C win streak at 2022 League World Championship
Second day, second win for Rogue at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The LEC...
