dotesports.com

How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament

Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
dotesports.com

4 teams are officially out of contention at Dota 2’s The International 2022 LCQ

While the first two days of the tournament were relatively stagnant, with plenty of series ending in draws, every Dota 2 team competing in The International 2022’s Last Chance Qualifiers came out with their guns blazing for the playoffs. And although Tempest, Infamous, nouns, and Polaris Esports bid farewell to Singapore, the dreams of qualifying for TI11 are still alive for the eight remaining teams.
dotesports.com

Worlds 2022’s laning phase is being dominated by one player

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com

Doublelift on NA League’s financial, competitive woes in 2022: ‘The bubble is collapsing’

Former professional League of Legends player Doublelift had some harsh comments on the current state of finances in the North American League scene on his livestream earlier today. Doublelift claimed that the economic “bubble” of League in NA is “collapsing,” and that the LCS has reached a point where it will need to downsize player salaries and other financial ventures.
dotesports.com

Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major

The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
dotesports.com

Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?

Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
dotesports.com

Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20

Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
dotesports.com

CS:GO world reacts to Imperial qualifying for the Major

The Brazilian legends managed to pull it off in the Americas RMR with a win over Complexity yesterday in the final decider. Emotions ran high and the biggest names in Counter-Strike celebrated the fact that FalleN and co. won’t miss out on the Rio Major as the Last Dance continues on home soil.
dotesports.com

When does Among Us VR release?

Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around...
dotesports.com

Semmler says ESL should mimic the setup VALORANT offers to coaches

Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, a professional commentator and host who is most well known for his work in CS:GO esports, has come up with an interesting suggestion regarding the coaching issues that happened during the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the IEM Rio Major. Coaches can’t interact the...
dotesports.com

That charming man: Trymbi has a better win rate than Hylissang on Rakan

Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus is the support player for Rogue that joined the team in November 2020. Initially, Trymbi joined Rogue to supplement the aggressive, yet deliberate playstyle of their AD carry, Steven “Hans sama” Liv. Although Hans sama soon left for Team Liquid, Trymbi stayed with Rogue to continue growing both as a person and player. Today, Trymbi is one of the best supports Europe can offer, with an incredible record history behind him that surpasses even LEC veterans, an LEC title, and a promising future at Worlds 2022.
