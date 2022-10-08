An urban Chicago farm helps autistic youth learn how to live independently and contribute to their families. It’s only 1.3 acres, but a farm in Chicago’s Westside Medical District is delivering not only huge amounts of produce, but life lessons to help autistic youth live independent, productive lives. Urban Autism Solutions executive director Heather Tarczan tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the goal is to help these high schoolers live a “life like any other.” The 2022 farmers market season is just about at an end, and the Growing Solutions Farm farm stand is open Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of October. Also, Steve talks with Nilda Esparza, the executive director of the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, about the Mingle at the Market, a farmers’ market on October 16th encouraging singles to, well, mingle. And finally, on National Farmer’s Day, a reminder of how important farmers are to our lives.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO