4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
The process of selling your car
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to help a listener with the process of selling a car. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Marshall Field’s, ‘The Dark Knight,’ and the Ettleson Chevrolet commercial
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include filming of “The Dark Knight,” the ban of dancing in public, the fire in the Cook County Administration building, and more.
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs
WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
wgnradio.com
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
wgnradio.com
How to fix parquet floors
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to explain to a listener how to fix a parquet floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
wgnradio.com
How the chip shortage is affecting the automotive industry
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to talk about the chip shortage and how much longer this could go on for. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
wlsam.com
Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?
John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
Olive Harvey College set to become 1st Illinois CC to offer an associate degree in ‘Applied Cannabis Studies’
CHICAGO — A state of the art greenhouse sits on the campus of Olive Harvey College in Pullman on the precipice of a unique feat. The greenhouse will help 140 students learn how to grow and maintain hemp plants as a part of a certificate program that next year, will become the first such associate […]
Chicago Columbus Day Parade returns to Loop amid controversy; Indigenous People's Day events planned
A big crowd filled the downtown area for Chicago's 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade.
wgnradio.com
Good food, and food for good
An urban Chicago farm helps autistic youth learn how to live independently and contribute to their families. It’s only 1.3 acres, but a farm in Chicago’s Westside Medical District is delivering not only huge amounts of produce, but life lessons to help autistic youth live independent, productive lives. Urban Autism Solutions executive director Heather Tarczan tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the goal is to help these high schoolers live a “life like any other.” The 2022 farmers market season is just about at an end, and the Growing Solutions Farm farm stand is open Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of October. Also, Steve talks with Nilda Esparza, the executive director of the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, about the Mingle at the Market, a farmers’ market on October 16th encouraging singles to, well, mingle. And finally, on National Farmer’s Day, a reminder of how important farmers are to our lives.
blockclubchicago.org
Late Night O’Hare-Bound Blue Line Trains Still Running, Despite Social Media Confusion
O’HARE — Blue Line trains are still running to O’Hare all night, officials said, debunking misinformation circulating on social media recently. At a recent Ask CTA event at the Jefferson Park transit center, agency spokespeople answered questions from residents, received updates on station improvements and learned more about the agency’s efforts to address crime and “unruly behavior” on trains.
wgnradio.com
Are CPD’s low staffing numbers politically driven?
Tracy Siska, the executive director for the Chicago Justice Project joins Lisa Dent to explain why he’s calling for an independent staffing analysis of the Chicago Police Department to deal with the shortage of officers in the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Protecting yourself from new Omicron subvariants
Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent to explain why there’s cause for concern over the new COVID-19 subvariant BA2.75.2, and what you should do to protect yourself from getting infected. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to...
Chicago suburb ranks among top 'Safest Cities in America', do you agree?
Aurora ranks as one of the "Safest Cities in America," according to a new report. Out of 182 cities, the western suburb came in at 37. WalletHub compared the nearly 200 cities across three key dimensions: home and community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk.
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
