Victim named in deadly crash involving TN Rep. Ron Gant

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in a wreck involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.

Marcus Cheairs of Grand Junction, was killed on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said in a preliminary report.

THP said Cheairs’ GMC Yukon crossed the center line and hit a GMC Sierra driven by state Rep. Ron Gant, 51, of Piperton.

Gant was airlifted to Regional One hospital in Memphis, where at last check he was in serious but stable condition. No other drivers were involved and no charges have been filed, according to the report.

Gant, a Republican, represents District 94 covering Fayette and McNairy counties, as well as part of Hardeman County.

