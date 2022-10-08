ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee to argue in upcoming hearing Trump remains a 'clear and present danger'

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will treat its Thursday hearing as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms, which will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, multiple sources tell CNN.
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact check: Trump falsely claims George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and Chinese restaurant

First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents. In August, after the FBI recovered classified documents and numerous other presidential records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in...
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New poll finds Georgia Senate race remains unchanged after allegations about Walker

Sen. Raphael Warnock continues to hold an advantage over Herschel Walker in Georgia's US Senate race, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, with the margin between the two candidates little changed compared with polling conducted before allegations emerged that Walker paid for a woman's abortion and encouraged her to have another one.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tulsi Gabbard Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Gabbard represented Hawaii's 2nd District. Mother: Carol (Porter) Gabbard, former Hawaii Board of Education member. Marriages: Abraham Williams (2015-present); Eduardo Tamayo (2002-2006, divorced) Education: Hawaii Pacific University, B.S.B.A., 2009. Military service: Hawaii Army...
HAWAII STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jake Tapper to sit down with President Joe Biden Tuesday night 9 p.m. ET

Jake Tapper, CNN's chief Washington correspondent and anchor, is set to kick off his new show Tuesday evening by sitting down to speak with President Joe Biden. The interview is Biden's first with CNN since he took office in 2021. It will be taped in the afternoon before airing on "CNN Tonight With Jake Tapper."
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Saudis aren't weaponizing oil like Americans claim, top official says

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said his country partnered with Russia to slash oil production in order to stabilize markets and denied that there were political motives behind the decision, which has enraged US leaders and sparked calls to rethink ties with Riyadh. "We're trying to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records "extraordinarily sensitive," the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a federal appeals...
CONGRESS & COURTS

