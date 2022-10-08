Read full article on original website
Exclusive: McConnell ignores Trump's attacks and says 'I have the votes' in quest to make history
It's become a throwaway line at former President Donald Trump's campaign rallies: GOP senators must boot Mitch McConnell from the leadership position he's held longer than any Republican in American history. But McConnell has a message. "I have the votes," the Senate GOP leader said bluntly, indicating he's locked down...
January 6 committee to argue in upcoming hearing Trump remains a 'clear and present danger'
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will treat its Thursday hearing as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms, which will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, multiple sources tell CNN.
Washington Post: Woman says she had to push Herschel Walker to pay for abortion he wanted her to have
The woman who previously said she had an abortion paid for by Herschel Walker, the GOP Senate nominee in Georgia, said she had to repeatedly push him to fund the 2009 procedure that she said he wanted her to have, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The woman told the Post...
Fact check: Trump falsely claims George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and Chinese restaurant
First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents. In August, after the FBI recovered classified documents and numerous other presidential records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in...
New poll finds Georgia Senate race remains unchanged after allegations about Walker
Sen. Raphael Warnock continues to hold an advantage over Herschel Walker in Georgia's US Senate race, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, with the margin between the two candidates little changed compared with polling conducted before allegations emerged that Walker paid for a woman's abortion and encouraged her to have another one.
Shooting outside NY GOP governor nominee's home sharpens debate over crime and guns
A shooting that wounded two teenagers on the property of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, was a disturbing development in a campaign that has seen him hammer Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul over public safety and a controversial bail reform law enacted more than three years ago.
Blumenthal says he's been talking to Republicans about his bill to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he's been discussing his bill that would stop US arms sales to Saudi Arabia with Republicans to get their support to pass it through the Senate. His legislation comes after OPEC+ said it will slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day,...
Graham asks appeals court to quash subpoena for his testimony before grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has asked the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals to reverse a lower court ruling requiring him to testify before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. In his...
Top Democratic super PAC to air ads on animal cruelty accusations against Oz
Senate Majority PAC, the top outside group looking to keep the legislative chamber in Democratic control, will begin spending millions on Tuesday airing an ad that emotionally attacks Pennsylvania Republican nominee Mehmet Oz over allegations that medical studies he oversaw led to animal abuse. The ads come as polls have...
Biden addresses possible criminal charges against Hunter Biden and says he's 'proud' of son's fight against drug addiction
President Joe Biden on Tuesday for the first time addressed his son's exposure to possible criminal charges for allegedly lying on a gun-purchase application, but he said he was proud of Hunter Biden for confronting his struggles with drug addiction in an interview with Jake Tapper aired on "CNN Tonight."
Tulsi Gabbard Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Gabbard represented Hawaii's 2nd District. Mother: Carol (Porter) Gabbard, former Hawaii Board of Education member. Marriages: Abraham Williams (2015-present); Eduardo Tamayo (2002-2006, divorced) Education: Hawaii Pacific University, B.S.B.A., 2009. Military service: Hawaii Army...
Biden says Supreme Court is 'more an advocacy group' than an 'even handed' court
President Joe Biden on Tuesday cast the Supreme Court as more of an "advocacy group these days" than an "even handed" court, as he continues his vocal opposition to the conservative-dominated bench. "I view this off-year election as one of the most important elections that I've been engaged in because...
Jake Tapper to sit down with President Joe Biden Tuesday night 9 p.m. ET
Jake Tapper, CNN's chief Washington correspondent and anchor, is set to kick off his new show Tuesday evening by sitting down to speak with President Joe Biden. The interview is Biden's first with CNN since he took office in 2021. It will be taped in the afternoon before airing on "CNN Tonight With Jake Tapper."
FBI offered Christopher Steele $1 million to prove dossier claims, senior FBI analyst testifies
Shortly before the 2016 election, the FBI offered retired British spy Christopher Steele "up to $1 million" to prove the explosive allegations in his dossier about Donald Trump, a senior FBI analyst testified Tuesday. The cash offer was made during an overseas October 2016 meeting between Steele and several top...
White House says Biden will work with Congress to 're-evaluate' relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US' relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said . In an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar on "New Day," National Security Council coordinator for...
Bolduc raises unsubstantiated possibility of 2022 election impropriety ahead of New Hampshire Senate contest
New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, a Republican who has pushed the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen, raised the unsubstantiated prospect that the same could happen in 2022 during an interview with a radio host in New Hampshire on Monday. Bolduc's comments highlight the fine line he is...
Saudis aren't weaponizing oil like Americans claim, top official says
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said his country partnered with Russia to slash oil production in order to stabilize markets and denied that there were political motives behind the decision, which has enraged US leaders and sparked calls to rethink ties with Riyadh. "We're trying to...
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records "extraordinarily sensitive," the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a federal appeals...
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
The Biden administration is considering a new program to have Venezuelan migrants apply to arrive at US ports of entry, like an airport, instead of unlawfully crossing the southern border, if they have a pre-existing tie in the US, according to four sources familiar with discussions. The proposal comes amid...
