‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
Victim robbed at knifepoint, assaulted, left on side of I-73, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed, assaulted and left on the side of the interstate by a “friend,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies say that on Sunday, they were called to High Point St. in Randleman about an armed robbery that had happened on I-73 in Randleman. When officers arrived, […]
Man stabs roommate after argument in home on Curry Street in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Man stabbed by roommate inside Lexington home Wednesday morning, police say. Officers arrived to the home on Curry Street where they learned that two male roommates got into an argument during the early morning hours. The fight continued to escalate, resulting in one of them being...
WXII 12
Forsyth County deputy shot at 3 times while off-duty after witnessing car break-ins at apartment complex
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An off-duty Forsyth County sheriff's deputy was shot at three times after witnessing car break-ins at an apartment complex. After contacting the Winston-Salem Police Department, the off-duty deputy started to follow the suspects in a car while reporting their location to police. While in the area of Country Club Road and Vinegar Hill Road in Winston-Salem, the suspects started to shoot at the deputy, hitting his vehicle, police say.
Woman facing charges after vehicle chase in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing charges following a vehicle chase in Surry County Monday morning. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the chase happened at about 4 a.m. Amber Rose Spainhour, 35, of Mount Airy is facing multiple charges following the chase. Officials said both...
wfmynews2.com
Two people arrested after car break-ins lead to brief police chase in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An off-duty deputy reports car break-ins in an apartment complex parking lot, which led into a brief police chase with Winston-Salem police late Monday night. Winston-Salem police received a call from an off-duty deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office after noticing people breaking into cars...
Suspect gets finger cut off during attempted home invasion, Burlington police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man lost his finger during an alleged attempted home invasion in Burlington. According to Burlington Police Department, on Oct. 6 around 7 a.m. officers responded to a call about an attempted home invasion on Sellers Mill Road. A person said they had started their car and were returning to their […]
Several people outside when bullets hit Winston-Salem apartment complex
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four apartments, one vehicle and one person were hit by bullets at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Neighbors living in the Tara Court Apartments in Winston-Salem are in a panic. They say more than a dozen shots were fired at their complex Sunday around 8 p.m. One woman told FOX8 she […]
Brothers found dead inside Archdale home in murder-suicide, deputies say
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two men found dead inside a home on in Archdale have been identified. They were brothers. Scotty Craig Pierce and Jackie Alan Pierce were both found Tuesday morning. Just before 5 a.m., Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road. The...
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged after law enforcement agencies in two counties say the two broke into three shelters on the same night and stole pit bull dogs from their kennels. According to the report from the Rowan Sheriff, two people broke into the Rowan...
Highway 52 crash causes delays for Wednesday morning drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash on Highway 52 North has caused delays for the Wednesday morning drive. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near the Clemmonsville Road exit in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says this crash may not clear until 8:30 a.m. Authoritiess have not...
2 brothers found dead after ‘murder-suicide’ in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead in what the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office described as a “murder-suicide.” At about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road in Archdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The caller said they were on […]
News 2 helps get Winston-Salem woman into her new home after tree crashes through roof
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dora Hamilton woke up and wasn’t sure what she was going to do. She had been taking classes at a local college and was scheduled to go but wasn’t feeling well. The forecast that day called for storms and plenty of rain. Hamilton thought...
Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
Suspect steals, wrecks Mount Airy Fire Department SUV, dies on scene, fire department says
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after allegedly stealing a fire department vehicle and wrecking it. According to the Mount Airy Fire Department, around 4 a.m. Monday they were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 52 South and Fancy Gap Road. When they got on the scene, they found […]
