Much of law enforcement relies heavily on carefully laid out procedures and pre-established rules and guidelines. However, every once in a while, a situation arrives where officers and officials must think outside of the box in an unusual situation. Coming up with a solution to a scenario for which they are not previously prepared. Even those officers who have been heavily trained in a variety of areas. This is exactly what happened when a group of New York State Troopers were quick on their feet, coming up with a genius contraption when rescuing a bear who had become trapped in an SUV.

HURLEY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO