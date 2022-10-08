ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: KU football coordinators recap TCU loss, look ahead to Oklahoma

Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Arch Manning remains No. 1 in 247Sports' latest ranking, recruiting analyst explains why

Arch Manning is still the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 after 247Sports updated its rankings Wednesday. The New Orleans Isidore five-star quarterback and Texas Longhorns football commit, who has never been ranked lower than No. 5, has held the top spot since last November. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning committed to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian in June over Alabama and Georgia, ending one of the most high-profile recruitments in recent history. On the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, Cooper Petagna shared insight into why Manning got the nod over top-five recruits such as Oregon-bound Dante Moore, Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava and USC pledge Malachi Nelson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Norman, OK
Basketball
247Sports

Flagship Video: It's Quinn Ewers' time to shine for Texas offense

Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said ahead of Texas matchup

Iowa State heads into the weekend with one of its toughest tests of the season ahead, as the Cyclones travel to Austin to take on the 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns. ISU head coach Matt Campbell went in-depth with the local media on Tuesday ahead of this Big 12 contest this weekend.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
247Sports

Kickoff time set for Texas' road game at Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#College Football#Texas A M#American Football#Longhorns#Kansas State#Tcu
Austin Chronicle

Fallout From DWI Crash Follows Hays County Commissioner

Beginning Oct. 16, if Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith wants to drive anywhere for the next five months, he first must exhale into a device linked to his ignition. In September, activist news outlet Caldwell/Hays Examiner (for whom this writer works)* reported the Dripping Springs-area Republican – seeking re-election against independent candidate Susan Cook in November – was arrested by the Austin Police Department in 2021 for Driving While Intoxicated.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dailytrib.com

Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan

The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
TEXAS STATE
chickashatoday.com

Fisherman’s Seafood Demolished

 Demolition of the former Fisherman’s Seafood and Bar in the 500 block of Grand Avenue is making way for a new Roasters’ Market Convenience Store and coffee shop. The new build will be the second location for Lawson Retail Properties out of Ada, OK.  Roaster’s Market, named for...
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
ELGIN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy