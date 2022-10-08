Read full article on original website
Related
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
Is New York Really One Of The Least Educated States?
When you think New York State, do you think highly educated, or one of the least educated states in the country?. According to a report from Scholaroo.com, New York State is a lot more educated than what you may give it credit for. Scholaroo used the following criteria to take a look at this education study, and find the top states in the country:
Vox
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.
New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York’s 2022 Voter Registration Deadline Is Coming Up Quick
The mid-term 2022 Elections are coming up very soon and the deadline that New Yorkers to register to vote is fast approaching. New York Election Law requires people to register to vote prior to election day, and with the 2022 election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, time is running out.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State
There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality
If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No Dogs Fault After Attacks on Humans in New York State
It is not the dog's fault if it bites someone. If you have a dog and it bites someone, the dog will not be at fault. In fact, New York State law is very clear on who is at fault when a dog bites or attacks someone. We reviewed the...
WPMI
New York state's new gun law causes controversy
WASHINGTON (TND) — Opponents of New York’s new gun control laws are continuing to fight back, saying it's violating their rights. Some local sheriffs are speaking out against the legislation. Those upstate New York sheriffs say the new law is “unworkable” — that it bans firearms “basically everywhere”...
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
The Largest Private Landowners In The State Of New York & Pennsylvania
How are we judged in 2022 as far as our worth is concerned? Well, there are many factors to weigh for that answer I suppose. Wasn't it true that in the old, old times that a person's worth was measured in how much land they owned? Didn't someone once say the more land you own, the richer you will be? Maybe I got that wrong.
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic
With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?. A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
Columbus Day Going Away? This New York State Bill May Have It Replaced
It's Columbus Day in the Capital Region; that's a statement that we may not be able to say much longer. The holiday was first celebrated in 1792, and it originated in the Empire State, when the Columbian Order of New York organized an event to celebrate the 300th year anniversary of Christopher Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1492.
One City In New York State Ranked In Top 10 Safest Might Surprise You
Only one city in New York State made the top 10 list of the safest in America and it might really surprise you. WalletHub just released the results of its study, which determined the safest (and least safe) cities in the United States. To determine where Americans can feel most...
Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?
Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0