Arrest made in unprovoked fatal subway stabbing in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider in an unprovoked attack was arrested Saturday and charged with his murder, police said.

Clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest in the death of Charles Moore, police said.

“He was a good dude. He had a job, played basketball and lived for the community,” said Nicolas Lugo, a longtime friend of Moore, who was known to most of his friends as Chuck.

While Lugo was relieved to hear that police had arrested 27-year-old Saquan Lemons early Saturday morning and charged him with murder in the unprovoked knife attack of his friend, he said it doesn’t lessen his pain and grief.

“He was a coward,” Lugo said of Lemons. “He (Moore) didn’t even live until his 40s. He was only 38.

Moore was on his way home from his maintenance job at Citi Field Thursday at 8:30 p.m. when Lemons attacked Moore as he left the northbound No. 4 train at East 176th Street and Jerome Avenue in Morris Heights, police said. His cousin said Moore had two jobs to support his family and was always helping others, including being a youth basketball coach.

“You don’t know when your last day is,” Lugo told PIX11 News. “You have to live life to the fullest.”

The MTA head of safety and security, Pat Warren, said, “In this terrible case, we thank detectives who used video from MTA cameras as part of a successful investigation resulting in the rapid arrest of the suspect.”

