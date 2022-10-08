ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Arrest made in unprovoked fatal subway stabbing in the Bronx

By Jonathan Rizk, Magee Hickey
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dPkh_0iRacsVY00

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider in an unprovoked attack was arrested Saturday and charged with his murder, police said.

Clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest in the death of Charles Moore, police said.

“He was a good dude. He had a job, played basketball and lived for the community,” said Nicolas Lugo, a longtime friend of Moore, who was known to most of his friends as Chuck.

While Lugo was relieved to hear that police had arrested 27-year-old Saquan Lemons early Saturday morning and charged him with murder in the unprovoked knife attack of his friend, he said it doesn’t lessen his pain and grief.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 Breaking News

“He was a coward,” Lugo said of Lemons. “He (Moore) didn’t even live until his 40s. He was only 38.

Moore was on his way home from his maintenance job at Citi Field Thursday at 8:30 p.m. when Lemons attacked Moore as he left the northbound No. 4 train at East 176th Street and Jerome Avenue in Morris Heights, police said. His cousin said Moore had two jobs to support his family and was always helping others, including being a youth basketball coach.

“You don’t know when your last day is,” Lugo told PIX11 News. “You have to live life to the fullest.”

The MTA head of safety and security, Pat Warren, said, “In this terrible case, we thank detectives who used video from MTA cameras as part of a successful investigation resulting in the rapid arrest of the suspect.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 9

A. C.
7d ago

The devil is real people. why are so many people especially young people, throwing away their lives/future away, only to be locked up in a cell for the rest of their lives. smh

Reply(2)
8
Patricia xo
7d ago

Now if they could keep him behind bars it would be great!

Reply
8
Related
PIX11

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A boy was fatally shot while aboard a subway train in Queens Friday, according to the NYPD. Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train not long after school. Two groups got into a verbal argument on a southbound A train heading toward the Far […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man found shot and ran over by car, dead: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 33-year-old man was found run over by a car with gunshot wound Saturday morning in the Bronx, police said. Around 8 a.m., police went to a call in front of 970 Kelly Street. When they arrived at the location, police said they found the victim unresponsive and unconscious with a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed multiple times in Manhattan, police say

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed multiple times during a dispute on the Lower East Side overnight, police said on Saturday. The 40-year-old victim was having an argument with a man near the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station at around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect stabbed the victim in the right leg and the left […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Basketball
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Man shot multiple times inside off-duty school bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot multiple times inside an off-duty school bus in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. Detectives said the 30-year-old victim was sitting alone inside a school bus parked near McDonald Avenue and Cortelyou Road around 11 a.m. when two men went inside and shot him multiple times. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen fatally shot on Queens subway train: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens Friday, police said. The shooting happened on a southbound A train en route to the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two groups of people got […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Queens subway station turnstile thief arrested: NYPD

Editor’s note: This article was updated with information on the arrest. — REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A thief that trapped a woman inside a full-height turnstile at a Rego Park subway station and snatched her wallet, has been arrested, police said. Rene Castellanos, 61, has been arrested on charges of grand larceny, according to […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#The Bronx#Murder#Citi Field#Violent Crime
PIX11

Woman hit with baton, robbed in Flushing Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 21-year-old woman was attacked with a baton by a man and robbed after getting into a fight with another woman, police said. Police are looking for the two individuals that got into a fight with a woman on July 12. In a video shared with PIX11 News, you see two […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Fatal electric scooter accident in Brooklyn: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has died after a crash involving an electric scooter and car in Midwood, police said. A call came to the police around 2 p.m. of a crash around Avenue L and 17th Street. A 49-year-old man riding an electric scooter hit a Mercedes Benz driving west on Avenue L. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 64, assaulted during Upper East Side robbery: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for two robbers in connection to an assault last month on the Upper East Side. A 64-year-old man was walking near Fifth Avenue and East 72nd Street around 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 13 when one of two men held him by the throat while the other […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS New York

Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile

NEW YORK - Police say they have arrested a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile. It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station.Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the turnstile when the man comes up from behind and pulls it in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her. The struggle went on for more than a minute before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station. "That's horrible, because I always take the train," one subway rider told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook. "The community is not the same as it was. I feel like I'm definitely more on high alert," another rider added. Police said the victim was not injured. "I just think it's disgusting the way the city has gotten. I take the subway every day," said one rider. "You just have to be vigilant and keep your head on a swivel," Rego Park resident Roberto Lorenzo said. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Alleged thief, pursuing cops hit by car in Marble Hill: NYPD

Editor’s note: Officials initially identified the three individuals struck by the car as two police officers and a pedestrian. On Friday morning, police clarified that the third person struck in addition to the two officers was the alleged shoplifter. The story below has been updated to reflect this information. — MARBLE HILL (PIX11) — Two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man

NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says

A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Tonichelle Harvey, 30, Arrested For The Murder Of Amadou Diallo, 33

On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at approximately 2011 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious male inside of an apartment, located inside a residential building at 616 E. 139 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy