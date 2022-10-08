ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York College student athlete found dead in dorm room

By James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbtZR_0iRacrcp00

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8.

According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and was later deemed deceased.

Ruehicke was a junior sport management major from New Jersey, as well as a member of the college’s soccer team, according to the college.

The statement went on to say that there is no indication that the circumstances of this event pose a threat to the health and safety of the campus community and that anyone who needs assistance can use the college’s counseling services to address any concerns.

According to Chief Communications Officer Mary Dolheimer, Spring Garden Police and the York County Coroner are involved in the incident

You can read the full statement below from Dr. Satterlee.

We are deeply saddened to share that one of our students, Andrew Ruehlicke, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased. Drew was a junior sport management major from Mullica Hill, New Jersey, and a member of our men’s soccer team. There are no words to describe the profound sorrow we feel as a community because of Drew’s passing. Please keep him and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

Please note that there is no indication that the circumstances of this tragic event pose a threat to the health and safety of our campus community. Nonetheless, this news is understandably difficult for many of us. Those who need assistance are reminded that they can access Counseling Services to address any concerns.

Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D,
Dean of Student Development and Campus Life

Comments / 10

boop5
4d ago

Prayers for his entire family. Rest in peace 🙏

Reply
15
guest57
3d ago

So sad. Condolences and prayers to his family and friends.

Reply
10
 

