Oklahoma vs. Texas score, takeaways: 'Horns shut out Sooners for OU's worst loss in Red River Showdown history

Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Texas Offers Jelani McDonald, Oklahoma State’s Highest-Rated Commit
A tale as old as time, Texas is in late trying to swipe an Oklahoma State pledge. Jelani McDonald, the Cowboys’ highest-rated 2023 commitment, announced an offer from Texas on Tuesday. Out of Waco Connally High School, McDonald is a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 202 player in his cycle. He is listed as an athlete but committed to OSU as a defensive back this summer.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'
While some elements will lighten up as OU preps for Kansas this week, he dug in on "you have to practice tough to play tough" ahead of next week's open date.
bcsnn.com
Blowing Out Oklahoma on National TV in a 49-0 Shutout Earns Texas Some Respect
The Texas Longhorns overwhelmed rival Oklahoma by a historic margin Saturday, rolling to their largest win in the Red River Showdown's 118-year history with a 49-0 win at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns’ first shutout against the Sooners since 1965 that also handed Oklahoma its first shutout since...
COLUMN: Brent Venables, Oklahoma Fans Have New Appreciation for Bob Stoops' Consistency
In his 17 years in Norman, Stoops never lost three straight games, and only lost two in a row once. His teams excelled at making sure one loss didn't become two ... or three.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
fox7austin.com
California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
Low-Cost Airline Launches Nonstop Route From Texas To Vacation Hotspot
Two Texas airports are offering this new nonstop service.
‘I’m depleting my life savings’: 75% of pilots expected to retire within 10 years, becoming one unattainable for most
Within the next 10 years, experts said major airlines are expecting 75% of their pilots to retire. So, the nationwide pilot shortage we’re all dealing with right now is a real concern. Texas is one of the top places for pilot school, but it’s more expensive than college.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The man who would be mayor…again
Part 1 in a series: Kirk Watson wants the job that he resigned from 21 years ago to run for Texas attorney general. This is a story about Kirk Watson, not me, but readers should know that nobody covered this candidate as closely as I did back during his first mayoral campaign in 1996-1997 and during his first several years in office. In an exclusive interview in August 1996 I asked and he answered questions for two solid hours. The transcript of that interview, which I’m publishing here for the first time, runs 46 pages and more than 17,000 words.
dailytrib.com
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
Comments / 0