What's wrong with Russell Wilson? Broncos QB on pace to have worst season of career

By George Stoia, george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) jogs onto the field for warmups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

ENGLEWOOD — Through five weeks with the Broncos, Russell Wilson looks cooked.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion has not played anywhere near expectations in his first season in Denver. That was on full display Thursday night, when Wilson threw two interceptions and zero touchdowns in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts. His 54.9 rating was his worst in a single game since 2018.

"It’s very simple. At the end of the day, I have to be better," Wilson said after the loss. "I let the team down tonight."

But this isn't just one clunker for Wilson.

In fact, through five games, he's on pace to have the worst statistical season of his career, posting an 82.4 rating, 1,254 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. That's the worst start through the first games since his rookie season in 2012, when he had a 80.5 rating, 815 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He did rebound and finish with a 100 rating, 3,118 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

So, what's wrong with Wilson? And is it fixable? Wilson certainly thinks it is.

"I always believe in myself," Wilson said. "I always believe in this team. I believe in what we can do. I believe in what I can do. When you play this game, the one thing you’re going to know is that you’re going to go through adversity. Adversity is a choice, and I’m always going to choose to understand that adversity is just temporary and you’re going to overcome obstacles and battles."

History says Wilson will eventually figure it out, but that it might take time. How much time is unknown. This is a new situation for Wilson, joining a new team with new players and a new coaching staff. It was always going to be a project.

Though, not many anticipated it would be this big of a project.

"He hasn’t played with any of these guys," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "So there’s a part of that rhythm, a part of that trust in everybody — whether that be the coaches, whether that be the players — across the board — the guys in the huddle. That’s another thing that we’re trying to work out. I think that, obviously, we need the time for those guys to get in sync and at the same time Russell has to feel comfortable.

"It’s a completely new environment, everything’s different, whether it be coaches, players, everybody. That’s no excuse. We still have to execute at a higher level. We just need to continually get better, and it does take time."

Hackett has had his fair share of blame as well. When he was hired he promised an explosive and high-scoring offense, which the Broncos have been nowhere close to being, ranking 31st in the NFL in scoring offense.

The former Packers offensive coordinator has tried to combine his offense and Wilson's skillset to create that explosiveness and it's not worked through five games. And part of the blame might also need to be placed on the personnel. Other than wide receiver Courtland Sutton, it's not like Wilson has received much help from his skill players. And the offensive line has been abysmal and continues to suffer injuries.

It's not all on Wilson. And it's also not all on Hackett. But for this to succeed in Denver, those two have to find a middle ground for what works and what doesn't — no matter the personnel.

"When we built the system, we built the system that was a combination of both our stuff and his stuff," Hackett said. "We wanted to be sure that we were doing it — a lot of the stuff carried over. There was a lot of stuff that we had that both he did and that I had done in the past. So we’re trying to mesh those things together... I think we definitely want to take a hard look at everything that he’s done successfully and make sure we’re accommodating him as much as possible so that he feels comfortable."

So, if there's any silver lining for the Broncos and Wilson moving forward it's this.

It wasn't long ago that the Broncos were in this same situation with Peyton Manning. In 2012, Manning's first season in Denver, the Broncos started 2-3 as Manning struggled to adjust to his new team. Then, the Broncos came back from 24-0 at the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6, starting an 11-game win streak.

And who do the Broncos play next Monday night in Los Angeles? The Chargers.

Maybe Wilson and company can have a similar story. Though, that 2012 team had an abundance of talent and didn't have the same injury issues the Broncos currently face.

Still, Wilson and the Broncos believe they can turn things around, despite many believing he's cooked.

"I know I’m a winner. I know that I’m a battler. I’m know that I’m going to keep going — keep believing," Wilson said. "There’s so much season left. There’s so much opportunity left. I believe in these guys every day, and I know they believe in me too. We believe in each other. I’m looking forward to turning it around. Looking forward to turning it around because when we do, it’s going to be a special story when we do it."

Wilson's passing stats through first five games

2012: 80.5 rating, 815 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs

2013: 85.1 rating, 997 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs

2014: 100.96 rating, 978 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs

2015: 99.94 rating, 1,192 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs

2016: 99.88 rating, 1,334 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INTs

2017: 88.92 rating, 1,222 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs

2018: 102.32 rating, 1,086 yards 10 TDs, 3 INTs

2019: 126.82 rating, 1,409 yards, 12 TDs, 0 INTs

2020: 123.8 rating, 1,502 yards, 19 TDs, 3 INTs

2021: 120.4 rating, 1,196 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INTs

2022: 82.4 rating, 1,254 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs

