Colorado State

[VIDEO] Have you ever heard and elk bugle? Here's your chance

By Tamera Twitty
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Matt Kaminski (iStock).

Elk rutting season is in full swing in Colorado, and aside from the excitement of bull fights and chases, it is also the perfect time to hear elk bugling.

"If fall had a sound, it would be the majestic elk bugle," the U.S. Department of the Interior said in a recent Facebook post.

Didn't know elk make noise?

You're not alone. Elk bugles are mostly heard during the rutting season, when bulls are calling for mates.

"In this season of excitement, bull elk fight, chase, bugle and scream with one another for the right to breed with the females. The eerie call echoes through the autumn nights and serves to intimidate rival males," the post said.

The department shared the video below, showing a large bull calling out.

It is always important to give elk space, no matter the time of year, but especially during the rut. If you see an elk over the next few weeks, try to keep at least 75 feet of space between you and them. Agitating a bull this time of year can have deadly consequences.

Read more about elk rut in Colorado here.

