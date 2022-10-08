ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Former Astro Shares He Just Wants A Ring He Can Be Proud Of

By Kristilyn Hetherington
 4 days ago

Right-handed pitcher, Joe Musgrove, shares that 5 years later, he's not proud of his 2017 championship ring because of that cheating scandal with Houston.

Joe Musgrove and his Padres, like all the other 11 remaining teams, are fighting for that World Series title. The runner-up to the NL West Champion Dodgers wants it bad, but Musgrove just simply wants a championship and a ring he can be proud of.

Doesn't he already have one? Yes.

But the right-handed pitcher made it very clear like other players of that 2017 Houston Astros team that they're just simply not proud of it. Of course, that team was accused of and punished for a massive sign stealing operation that was running up to and through the postseason.  Some players have apologized for the sign-stealing scandal, but not all .

In a recent article from the AP News , Musgrove had this to say about that tainted championship ring.

"I still don’t feel great about wearing that ring around or telling people that I was a World Series champion on that team...I want one that feels earned and that was a true championship. So that’s the goal.”

Joe Musgrove was drafted in 2011 by the Toronto Blue Jays and then traded to Houston where he got his major league start in 2016.

The following year, he secured the relief win in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series against the Dodgers. The cheaters went on to lose the next game and then close out the series with a 5-1 win in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

In 2018, the Astros traded him to the Pirates before the Padres acquired him in 2021. Instantly he found success in his hometown of San Diego as he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history against Texas on April 9, 2021.

This season, Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA, 184 strikeouts) is just the 13th Padres pitcher to have 30 starts, 10 wins, and a sub-3.00 ERA. He's helped lead the Padres to clinch a Wild Card spot in the NL.

The self-awareness is sweet and the chase to reclaim a non-tarnished championship ring is respectable but we don't wish it comes true for Musgrove and his Padres team.

San Diego holds a 1-0 series lead over the Mets in the Wild Card series.

