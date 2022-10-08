ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kelly under scrutiny for LSU's slow start, nonsensical decisions vs. Tennessee football

By Nick Gray, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
LSU football had a slow start, and it didn't get much better in Saturday's deflating loss to Tennessee in Baton Rouge.

LSU's Jack Bech muffed the opening kickoff, which was recovered by the Vols and quickly turned into a touchdown. A big Tennessee punt return led to another score, and a pair of poor fourth-down play calls led to a 23-7 halftime deficit.

The Vols eventually secured a 40-13 victory over LSU on Saturday in Tiger Stadium in the worst performance of Kelly's first season.

The decision that rightfully drew the most scrutiny was LSU's fourth-down attempt with 28 seconds left in the first half. The Tigers were at the Vols' 45-yard line, and it was 4th and 10. Instead of punting the ball away, Kelly and LSU elected to try to convert the fourth-and-long. The Vols defense, working against LSU's two backup tackles, quickly got home on a blitz and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked by Byron Young.

A poor half was compounded by a self-inflicted coaching error.

Three plays later, Tennessee was in position for a short field goal to add to its lead at halftime.

"We've got to coach better," Kelly told ESPN at halftime. "We're getting outcoached."

Twitter agreed. And the chatter didn't stop once Tennessee took the ball for the opening drive of the second half and scored a touchdown.

