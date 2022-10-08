ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Jury says Ocala man guilty of manslaughter in death of 63-year-old resident in 2018, jury says

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmzUY_0iRacP6b00

Outside the courtroom on Friday, the families of Isaiah Wilshaun Maeweathers and Melvin Bea Thompkins hugged each other, with some choking back tears.

Minutes earlier, the families, who sat opposite each other inside the courtroom, listened when the clerk announced jurors had decided that Maeweathers was guilty of manslaughter in Thompkins' death. The charge was a lesser option to the one prosecutors had lodged: second-degree murder.

Before sentencing, both families spoke on behalf of their loved one.

Homicide investigation:Police investigating early morning murder in northwest Ocala

Mistrial declared:Jurors deadlock, mistrial declared in February shooting of Ocala man in front of children

Murder case:Fatal encounter at Cross Florida Greenway trailhead in Ocala tied to drugs, robbery plot

Comments before sentencing

Facing the Thompkins family while at the podium, one of Maeweathers' sisters told the victim's family: "I'm deeply, deeply sorry." To her brother, she told him, "we love you."

Thompkins' brother told Maeweathers, who sat at the defense table, that the death has affected their family. He said they could live with the manslaughter conviction.

He told Maeweathers, a convicted felon, that when he's released from prison, he hopes he "redeems" himself and will pray for him. He thanked Maeweathers' family for their condolences.

Attorney A. Antonio Tomas asked Circuit Judge Peter Brigham, who presided over the two-day trial, which began Thursday, to have mercy on his client. Calling Thompkins' death "a terrible incident," he asked the judge to give Maeweathers, of Ocala, a lesser sentence.

Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon told the judge that Maeweathers deserves "every day of 15 years," which was the maximum time allowed, considering the way Thompkins was killed.

The judge asked Maeweathers if he wanted to say anything, but he declined. Brigham sentenced him to a 15-year prison term.

Maeweathers has 1,096 days of credit for time already served at the Marion County Jail while awaiting resolution of this case.

If Maeweather had been found guilty of second-degree murder, he would have faced life in prison.

Closing arguments

Tomas argued in his closing remarks to the jurors that they should not find Maeweathers guilty if they don't know what happened.

The lawyer said the victim is dead and a piece of wood found on the man's body was likely the murder weapon. However, his client had no reason to kill the man and there's no scientific evidence proving without a doubt that he's the killer.

He said deputies had other suspects and there were too many unanswered questions concerning the time between the victim's disappearance and when his body was discovered.

The lawyer said his client wasn't arrested until roughly a year after the death, which shows the case against Maeweathers was not airtight.

But Nixon told jurors that it takes time for DNA evidence to be evaluated. And in this case, the test results showed the defendant had a role in the victim's death.

The prosecutor further noted that the keys to the victim's residence were found in Maeweather's possession. She also said Maeweathers had Thompkins' car, was untruthful about how he got the vehicle, claimed the car was his, and gave sheriff's deputies a false name.

Nixon's theory is that Maeweathers was angry Thompkins reported to Maeweathers' aunt that Maeweathers was at a rooming house that she operated. The police were called and the woman arranged for a trespass order to be lodged against Maeweathers.

The defense countered that Maeweathers would've been upset with his aunt, if anyone, not Thompkins.

Thompkins' killing

Thompkins' body was discovered in a grassy area off a sandy road in the 5300 block of Northwest 17th Street in the Ocala Ridge subdivision on Dec. 29, 2018. The last time anyone had seen Thompkins was on Dec. 22.

The 63-year-old man's body was decomposing, burned, partially clothed, and there was a large piece of wood on top of him.

It appears animals and insects had eaten parts of Thompkins' charred remains. Graphic pictures of the scene were shown to jurors.

An autopsy showed he had multiple skull fractures and a broken lower jaw.

Maeweathers was taken into custody in September 2019 after DNA evidence linked him to the murder.

Testimony at trial

Testimony presented in court for the prosecution showed authorities were able to track Thompkins' cellphone to an Ocala residence where they found Maeweathers.

Sheriff's deputies said when they talked with Maeweathers, he gave them a fake name and different explanations on how he got Thompkins' vehicle. At the residence, deputies said they found pieces of furniture similar to the wood recovered from the crime scene.

The medical examiner was questioned about pinpointing an exact day or time of death. The doctor said the notion that such exact reporting can be provided was a Hollywood myth.

Nixon wrapped up her presentation Friday morning. The defense moved to dismiss the case, saying evidence against Maeweathers was circumstantial and there was no direct link showing he had anything to do with Thompkins' death. The judge denied the defense request.

The defense rested its case. Maeweathers did not testify.

The jury

The trial ran the risk of not finishing when two of the eight jurors were let go for separate reasons.

On Thursday, the judge dismissed a juror when she told the court she was unable to change an already planned trip from Friday to another day.

Later that day, a male juror had to be excused when the judge saw him sleeping during testimony. A bailiff had to wake the man when he didn't respond to his name being called several times by the judge.

He apologized to the judge. He said he had been working all night and had to come to court for jury duty.

The remaining six jurors were left to decide the case.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

Comments / 0

Related
leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora woman who beat DUI rap last year faces new charge

A 46-year-old Mount Dora woman who avoided being convicted of DUI last year was charged with it again Sunday night in downtown Tavares. Alicia J. Rhoades, of 27025 Oak Shadow Lane, was driving a grey pickup truck on Ruby Street at around 9:30 p.m. when a Tavares police officer saw her fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Sinclair Avenue. Rhoades then made a wide right-hand turn onto Sinclair, nearly hitting the officer’s patrol car head-on, according to the police report.
TAVARES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical

A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man charged with DUI after refusing breathalyzer test in Leesburg

A Hillsborough County man was charged with DUI after he refused to take a breathalyzer test when stopped for speeding in Leesburg. Shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, a Leesburg police officer observed a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 441 near County Road 44 at around 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. The officer used a radar gun to record the speed at 62 mph and made a U-turn to initiate a traffic stop, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Jury Duty#Murder#Violent Crime#Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Man found dead in Dade City woods, homicide investigation underway

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the woods near the side of the road, according to a news release. Deputies said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the wood line on the west side of SR 471 near Cumpressco Road at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve.
DADE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Missing child from Ocala in danger

According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

False reports of armed subjects in multiple places

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they received a report of someone being armed at Eastside High School. ACSO says that numerous deputies responded to the report and determined that it was false. There were several agencies that reported similar incidents in a variety of places says ACSO...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages

A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman involved in crash that claims life of bicyclist

A Leesburg woman was involved in a crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist. The male bicyclist was southbound on State Road 471 near Tarrytown in Sumter County at about 9 p.m. Sunday when the bicycle was struck by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by an 84-year-old Zephyrhills man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 84-year-old, who was also southbound, failed to see the bicyclist.
LEESBURG, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy