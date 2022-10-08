PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida's homecoming win vs. Missouri

Florida football earned its first win in Southeastern Conference competition on Saturday with a win over the Missouri Tigers for its 2022 homecoming game, 24-17. The Gators took an early 10-point lead before the visitors battled back to tie things up heading into the halftime locker room knotted at 10-10.

The Orange and Blue was able to overcome Mizzou in the second half thanks to a pair of touchdowns while the defense held its opponents at bay. Still, there were times when it looked like this would be a repeat of last season’s overtime thriller that ended in a loss. Alas, the Gators prevailed and all was well in Gainesville.

Take a look below at a handful of photographic highlights from Florida’s win over Missouri in Week 6 of college football action.