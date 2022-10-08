ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfirnews.com

Woman charged with shooting man in head

NEWS RELEASE: On October 10, 2022 at 2:45PM, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of H&H Market in Big Island, Virginia for an individual with a gunshot wound to the head. Danelle Brown, age 37 of Monroe, Virginia was identified as the suspect and has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail under no bond. The victim was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injury. The case remains under investigation and there are no further details at this time. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
BIG ISLAND, VA
cbs19news

Waynesboro Police Department asking for assistance identifying shooting suspect

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for help with information regarding a shooting incident. On Oct. 11, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. Waynesboro Police Department's preliminary investigation found an unidentified individual fired...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Police seek information on early-morning shooting on 10th Street

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding an early morning shooting incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street. An unidentified individual(s) fired multiple rounds in this area from the street at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the bullets struck adjacent dwellings in the area, which caused property damage. There were not any reports of injuries.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

VSP trooper hurt in Fauquier County crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Virginia State Police trooper was hurt in a crash that occurred in Fauquier County on Monday. According to police, the trooper was stationed in a crossover along Route 29 near Meetze Road around 2:50 p.m. The trooper reportedly observed a traffic violation and...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Adult Drug Court coming to Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is taking the next step to fight drug addiction and incarceration issues locally. The Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office received a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help set up an Adult Drug Court over the next four years. Drug...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

HPD Looks for Grocery Store Shoplifters

HARRISONBURG, Va. – In Harrisonburg, police are trying to track down some stolen groceries and the two men they say took it. Police say it was about 3:15 last Wednesday afternoon that two men walked into the Martin’s picked up baskets and filled them with meat, seafood and other items and then left without paying.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wakg.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents About Scam

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a recent scam affecting residents in Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Reports say that people have been receiving phone calls from a male individual identifying himself as “Lt. Kevin Suthard” from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The caller...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

