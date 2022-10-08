Read full article on original website
wfirnews.com
Woman charged with shooting man in head
NEWS RELEASE: On October 10, 2022 at 2:45PM, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of H&H Market in Big Island, Virginia for an individual with a gunshot wound to the head. Danelle Brown, age 37 of Monroe, Virginia was identified as the suspect and has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail under no bond. The victim was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injury. The case remains under investigation and there are no further details at this time. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card fraud suspects
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man and a woman they say used a stolen credit card in Fredericksburg.
pagevalleynews.com
Sheriff’s Office obtains felony warrant for arrest of man potentially linked to missing person case
LURAY, Oct. 11 — The Page County Sheriff’s Office issued an online post Tuesday morning announcing a felony warrant obtained for the arrest of Marcus Lee Lewis, who has now been identified as a “person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford.”. Bradford was last...
cbs19news
Waynesboro Police Department asking for assistance identifying shooting suspect
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for help with information regarding a shooting incident. On Oct. 11, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. Waynesboro Police Department's preliminary investigation found an unidentified individual fired...
Police: Hit-and-run suspect severely injured dog
According to the Culpeper Police Department, at around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, a dog was hit and severely injured by a driver in a hit-and-run near the Red Roof Inn on Willis Lane in Culpeper.
Lockdown lifted at Stafford school
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in the England Run area of the county near Lyons Boulevard searching for a suspect who they say ran from police.
WHSV
Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
Virginia state trooper injured in crash in Fauquier
The trooper saw a traffic violation take place and began to pull forward into the roadway, according to police. While he was doing so, the driver of a tractor-trailer heading south went from the right lane to the left lane and ran into the cruiser.
Police: Man arrested, found with ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl, cocaine
58-year-old Everett Lee Bates of Waynesboro was arrested on a alleged narcotics charge and the suspected controlled substances were taken to the state lab for testing. Upon further testing, detectives were able to obtain warrants for possession of cocaine, Fentanyl and para-fluorfentanyl with intent to distribute.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Two Albemarle County runaway teens safely located, according to police
Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been safely located, according to a report from Albemarle County Police on Monday. Abigail Garfield, 15, had been reported missing on Oct. 3, and Landon Peery, 16, had been reported missing on Oct. 7. The original reports had detailed suspicions that the...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police seek information on early-morning shooting on 10th Street
The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding an early morning shooting incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street. An unidentified individual(s) fired multiple rounds in this area from the street at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the bullets struck adjacent dwellings in the area, which caused property damage. There were not any reports of injuries.
cbs19news
VSP trooper hurt in Fauquier County crash
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Virginia State Police trooper was hurt in a crash that occurred in Fauquier County on Monday. According to police, the trooper was stationed in a crossover along Route 29 near Meetze Road around 2:50 p.m. The trooper reportedly observed a traffic violation and...
Man arrested in drug busts involving $100,000 cash, multiple narcotics in Louisa County
A man is in custody following a month-long search by authorities and multiple drug busts by Louis County Sheriff's Office.
cbs19news
Adult Drug Court coming to Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is taking the next step to fight drug addiction and incarceration issues locally. The Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office received a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help set up an Adult Drug Court over the next four years. Drug...
wsvaonline.com
HPD Looks for Grocery Store Shoplifters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – In Harrisonburg, police are trying to track down some stolen groceries and the two men they say took it. Police say it was about 3:15 last Wednesday afternoon that two men walked into the Martin’s picked up baskets and filled them with meat, seafood and other items and then left without paying.
Police investigating 2 incidents of shots fired at Woodbridge homes
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which homes were shot at in the Woodbridge area.
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents About Scam
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a recent scam affecting residents in Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Reports say that people have been receiving phone calls from a male individual identifying himself as “Lt. Kevin Suthard” from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The caller...
52 years later, a cold case has left Prince William County Police searching for information
On Oct. 10, 1970, Patricia's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area north of Old Colchester Road in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The cause and manner of her death were never determined.
24-year-old killed in crash in Woodbridge
It was determined that a 2021 Hyundai Sonata was heading east on Horner Road near Millwood Drive when the driver lost control on a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed over the road's center line, ran off the road and rolled several times.
WTOP
Prince William Co. middle school student charged with hate crime against classmate
A 13-year-old boy from Prince William County, Virginia, has been charged with a hate crime after using a slur toward a classmate. The school resource officer for Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge recommended the charges after conducting an investigation into an incident that took place in September. The investigation found...
