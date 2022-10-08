Purdue football survives at Maryland to post second straight road victory

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Despite the turnovers and mistakes, the defense kept Purdue in the game until the offense found its stride.

And Aidan O'Connell delivered, hitting tight end Payne Durham on a 4-yard touchdown as the Boilermakers prevailed 31-29 after surviving a late push by Maryland. The TD pass gave Purdue a 24-23 lead and the Boilermakers added another touchdown later on Devin Mockobee's 2-yard run with 1:20 to play, keyed by Durham's 56-yard catch and run. Durham finished with seven catches for 109 yards

O'Connell had two second-half turnovers, including a lost fumble, and Tyrone Tracy fumbled after making a catch but the Boilermaker defense held strong to post a second straight road victory. O'Connell finished 30 of 41 for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdue vs. Maryland highlights: Live updates: Purdue football takes on Maryland, pregame notes

The game was over: When Tracy recovered an onside kick with 32 seconds to play. The Terrapins had scored with 35 seconds to play but needed to convert the 2-point conversion. The first attempt was successful but Maryland was called for an illegal man down the field. The second attempt failed.

Before the game: Right tackle Daniel Johnson didn’t make the trip and is likely out for an extended period of time. The starting offensive line: Mahamane Moussa (left tackle), Spencer Holstege (left guard), Gus Hartwig (center), Marcus Mbow (right guard), Eric Miller (right tackle). Sione Finau rotated between right and left guard. … Linebacker O.C. Brothers was out due to an injury. … Receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen played one snap in the first half, his first appearance since last year’s game against Minnesota.

Indiana college football scores: Statewide roundup from Week 6

During the game: The Boilermakers lost backup linebacker Ben Kreul on a kickoff return. He was helped to the locker room. … Receiver Deion Burks also was injured on a kickoff return. Burks needed assistance to walk off the field right before halftime but did return later and had a 34-yard kickoff return on the go-ahead TD drive.

End of half moment: Maryland’s 68-yard touchdown pass from Taulia Tagovailo to Corey Dyches with 14 seconds before halftime tied the score at 17. Purdue’s offense failed to move the ball and Jack Ansell’s punt traveled only 37 yards. Following a hands-to-the-face penalty on the Terrapins, Dyches got behind cornerback Cory Trice. Tagovailo’s pass was underthrown, forcing Dyches to slow down. Dyches dragged Trice into the end zone during the final 10 yards

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football survives at Maryland to post second straight road victory