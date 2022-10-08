ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtvy.com

Headland & Abbeville Probate Offices moving to Herndon Building

Commission meetings, circuit and district court hearings, and community meetings will all soon be held in a room in the Annex Building. Officer faces multiple charges allowed under an Alabama law that forbids sex with students. Dothan man pleads guilty to son's death. Updated: 8 hours ago. A Dothan man...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Henry Co. Annex renovation will alleviate space in courthouse

Officer faces multiple charges allowed under an Alabama law that forbids sex with students. A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Abbeville & Headland EMS to potentially get extra funds. Updated: 8 hours ago. Additional funding could be headed...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Abbeville & Headland EMS to potentially get extra funds

Commission meetings, circuit and district court hearings, and community meetings will all soon be held in a room in the Annex Building. Officer faces multiple charges allowed under an Alabama law that forbids sex with students. Dothan man pleads guilty to son's death. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Dothan man...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County approves new sanitation policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan father admits he killed his newborn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement. Dothan police...
oppnewsonline.com

OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths

On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Increased fire risk orders another Wiregrass area burn ban

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mayor Neil Strickland of Hartford, Alabama confirms that a burn ban is in effect until further notice. According to Hartford Fire and Rescue, the burn ban will be in effect starting October 10, until Mayor Strickland and the Hartford Fire and Rescue determine sufficient rainfall has been received in order to lower the fire risk.
HARTFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish

COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
COWARTS, AL
wdhn.com

JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Troy Messenger

Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire

The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
BONIFAY, FL
firefighternation.com

Dothan (AL) Paramedic Killed in Ambulance Crash

A paramedic died in an ambulance accident in Pike County on Thursday. Don Parrish, a paramedic with Pilcher Ambulance Service and a retired former Dothan Fire Department firefighter, died in the accident, which happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County, WTVY reports. The vehicle was transporting a patient at the...
wdhn.com

Lawyer and mother speak on a suspect’s mental illness

Correction and clarification: While speaking of the alleged crimes at the suspect’s mother’s salon, an earlier version of this story that aired on television showed several businesses on Main Street in Samson. However, the mother’s salon was not located there. Those shops that were shown, including Sandy’s salon, were not near her salon and they had nothing to do with the business where the crimes allegedly occurred. WDHN apologizes and regrets the error.
SAMSON, AL
wdhn.com

Houston Co. Commission approves funding for industrial park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County commission approved funding for an industrial project in north Dothan. The county has purchased about 86 acres of land located off Napier Field Road behind the Coca-Cola and Gresco facilities. Now, 900,000 of the county’s federal dollars will be used towards infrastructure...
DOTHAN, AL

