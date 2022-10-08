Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Headland & Abbeville Probate Offices moving to Herndon Building
Commission meetings, circuit and district court hearings, and community meetings will all soon be held in a room in the Annex Building. Officer faces multiple charges allowed under an Alabama law that forbids sex with students. Dothan man pleads guilty to son's death. Updated: 8 hours ago. A Dothan man...
wtvy.com
Henry Co. Annex renovation will alleviate space in courthouse
Officer faces multiple charges allowed under an Alabama law that forbids sex with students. A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Abbeville & Headland EMS to potentially get extra funds. Updated: 8 hours ago. Additional funding could be headed...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
wtvy.com
Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Abbeville & Headland EMS to potentially get extra funds
Commission meetings, circuit and district court hearings, and community meetings will all soon be held in a room in the Annex Building. Officer faces multiple charges allowed under an Alabama law that forbids sex with students. Dothan man pleads guilty to son's death. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Dothan man...
Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children after marijuana found in home
Investigators went to the home where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the home.
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
wtvy.com
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement. Dothan police...
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths
On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
wtvy.com
Increased fire risk orders another Wiregrass area burn ban
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mayor Neil Strickland of Hartford, Alabama confirms that a burn ban is in effect until further notice. According to Hartford Fire and Rescue, the burn ban will be in effect starting October 10, until Mayor Strickland and the Hartford Fire and Rescue determine sufficient rainfall has been received in order to lower the fire risk.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
wdhn.com
JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body.
wdhn.com
Dothan father pleads guilty to his son’s untimely death; grandmother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly four years behind bars, Rolando Castillo Jr. has been given a 20-year sentence after confessing in a Houston County courtroom Tuesday morning he murdered his three-month-old son Desmond Karl Castillo. Karen Nolen, the grandmother of Desmond Castillo believes the sentencing for her grandson...
Troy Messenger
Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
wdhn.com
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
wtvy.com
Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
firefighternation.com
Dothan (AL) Paramedic Killed in Ambulance Crash
A paramedic died in an ambulance accident in Pike County on Thursday. Don Parrish, a paramedic with Pilcher Ambulance Service and a retired former Dothan Fire Department firefighter, died in the accident, which happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County, WTVY reports. The vehicle was transporting a patient at the...
wdhn.com
Lawyer and mother speak on a suspect’s mental illness
Correction and clarification: While speaking of the alleged crimes at the suspect’s mother’s salon, an earlier version of this story that aired on television showed several businesses on Main Street in Samson. However, the mother’s salon was not located there. Those shops that were shown, including Sandy’s salon, were not near her salon and they had nothing to do with the business where the crimes allegedly occurred. WDHN apologizes and regrets the error.
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Commission approves funding for industrial park
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County commission approved funding for an industrial project in north Dothan. The county has purchased about 86 acres of land located off Napier Field Road behind the Coca-Cola and Gresco facilities. Now, 900,000 of the county’s federal dollars will be used towards infrastructure...
Comments / 5