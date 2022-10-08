Tennessee blitzes LSU, wins first game against Tigers since 2005

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WATE ) — Tennessee jumped out 20-0 lead and never looked back winning 40-13. It’s the Vols ‘ first win at Tigers Stadium since 2005.

The Vols couldn’t have had a better start. On the opening kickoff, LSU fumbled the ball and Tennessee recovered. Less than two minutes later, Jabari Small punched it in from one yard out to take a 7-0 lead.

Tennessee running back Jabari Small scores on a touchdown carry in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Tennessee forced LSU to go three and out. On the ensuing drive, Chase McGrath split the uprights from 35-yards out. UT jumped ahead 10-0.

The Vols’ defense continued to bend but not break. UT forced a turnover on downs. The Tennessee offense drove down the field and settled for a Chase McGrath 38-yard field goal to lead 13-0 after one quarter.

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) pulls in an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tennessee won 40-13.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU once again went for it on fourth down. The Tigers ended with the same result. The Vols took over on the LSU 45. The first play of the drive was a 45-yard dart from Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt for a 20-0 advantage.

The Tigers found the end zone late in the first half. Josh Williams plunged one yard into paydirt to trim Tennessee’s lead to 20-7.

The Vols looked to tack on three more points before the break, but McGrath’s 50-yard attempt hit the upright and bounced out. McGrath got another shot from 32-yards out to end the half. He drilled it to give UT a 23-7 lead at the break.

Tennessee place kicker Chase McGrath (40) is congratulated after kicking a field goal in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tennessee won 40-13.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Tennessee’s first drive of the second half was similar to the first half. Hendon Hooker hit Jalin Hyatt for the 14-yard score. It’s Hyatt’s second multi-touchdown game this season.

The Vols continued to pour on the pain. Jabari Small scampered up the middle for a five-yard touchdown. His fourth career multi-rushing touchdown game.

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) after his touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tennessee won 40-13.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Tigers try to trim into the Vols’ lead. Jayden Daniels hit Kayshon Boutte for a five-yard score. The two-point attempt failed.

McGrath put the Vols up 40-13 with a 32-yard field goal.

Hendon Hooker continued his Heisman campaign by completing 17 of his 27 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback also ran for 56 yards. Jalin Hyatt reeled in four of those catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Bru McCoy caught seven balls for 140 yards. Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly greets Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, left, after an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tennessee won 40-13.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

On defense, Tennessee racked up nine tackles for loss and five sacks. Byron Young set a career-high with 2.5 sacks. Trevon Flowers grabbed an interception.

UP NEXT: The Vols host Alabama on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

