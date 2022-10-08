ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

247Sports

Everything Coach Mark Stoops said about Mississippi State

#16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to #22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) for a Top-25 match-up at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have lost in their last three trips to Lexington. Mississippi State's last win in the Commonwealth came in 2014 when Dak Prescott led the #1 ranked Bulldogs to a hard fought win over the Wildcats. State leads the all-time series 25-24.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Commercial Dispatch

Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point

Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
Commercial Dispatch

Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now

School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
kicks96news.com

Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
wtva.com

West Point PD: Family asking for help locating missing man

WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Mario Ward was last seen on October 7 at Residence Inn in Louisiana, according to the West Point Police Department. He drives a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with a Mississippi tag...
kicks96news.com

First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000. MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500. NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond...
Commercial Dispatch

Man killed in weekend crash

A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
kicks96news.com

Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN ROBERT ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800, $200, $600, $0, $0. CHARLES COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
WDSU

Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos

State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
wtva.com

Lawyers react to shocking daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
