Everything Coach Mark Stoops said about Mississippi State
#16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to #22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) for a Top-25 match-up at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have lost in their last three trips to Lexington. Mississippi State's last win in the Commonwealth came in 2014 when Dak Prescott led the #1 ranked Bulldogs to a hard fought win over the Wildcats. State leads the all-time series 25-24.
Sam Pittman discusses excitement over trip to 'physical' BYU, offers KJ Jefferson update
Arkansas travels to BYU in an intriguing nonconference game Saturday. The Razorbacks will be looking to snap a 3-game losing streak after starting the year 3-0 and moving into the top-10 of the AP poll. Sam Pittman said Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference that it’s another tough game that...
Oregon commit Dante Dowdell talks new Mississippi State offer
On Monday evening, 2023 Oregon commitment Dante Dowdell added yet another SEC opportunity to his long list of Power 5 offers. And it just happened to be an instate offer from a school he knows well.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Commercial Dispatch
Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point
Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
Commercial Dispatch
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now
School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests
THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
West Point PD: Family asking for help locating missing man
WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Mario Ward was last seen on October 7 at Residence Inn in Louisiana, according to the West Point Police Department. He drives a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with a Mississippi tag...
First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000. MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500. NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond...
Man killed in weekend crash
A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
JOHN ROBERT ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800, $200, $600, $0, $0. CHARLES COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop turns up 3 pounds of marijuana
Police officers arrested a Mississippi man after they found three-pounds of suspected marijuana in a traffic stop. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 8 pm, Tupelo Police conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of South Gloster and South Green. Probable cause was developed during that stop to charge...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
One video depicts a worker wearing a “Scream” mask and shouting “clean up” while chasing a child around a classroom.
