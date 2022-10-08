ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0

The Ellsworth Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 on Tuesday, October 11th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. The individual set scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 Olivia Harmon 11 service points, 4 aces, 13 assists. Charly Weaver 2 aces, 3 kills, 8 assists. Skyler Clayton 2 kills, 2 assists, 16 digs. Kahlan...
Bangor Girls Soccer Beats Brewer 2-1

The Bangor Girls Soccer Team avenged their 1-0 loss to Brewer on October 1st, beating the Witches 2-1 on Monday, October 10th at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV. Bangor took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when Teagan Atherley took a pass from...
Maine Volleyball Heal Point Standings as of Monday October 10

The Maine High School Volleyball Season is almost over, with the last countable game needing to be played by October 18. Prelims will take place on October 20th, with the Quarterfinals scheduled for October 22nd and Semifinals on October 26th. The Class A Finals will be held at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday October 28th at 6 p.m. with the B Finals following at 8:30 p.m. The Class C Finals will be held at MDI High School with the date and time to be determined.
Alternative Baseball vs. “Local Celebrities” Sunday October 16 Mansfield Stadium

Mansfield Stadium in Bangor this Sunday will be the site of a baseball game between the Alternative Baseball Team vs. "Local Celebrities" at 4 p.m. The Alternative Baseball Team is a team comprised of teens and adults (Age 15 and up) with autism and other disabilities. The Team provides an authentic baseball experience and is designed to enrich their physical and social sklls both on and off the baseball diamond.
Stevenson, Patriots’ D Back Zappe in 29-0 Win over Lions

Nostalgia was draped over the New England Patriots on Sunday, from the team's throwback, 1980s-era jerseys to the minuteman logo painted at midfield. The Patriots capped the throwback day by turning in an old-school performance. Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed...
