Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Taste of the Ocean at Trenton Bridge Lobster PoundJ.M. LesinskiTrenton, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
Ellsworth Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0
The Ellsworth Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 on Tuesday, October 11th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. The individual set scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 Olivia Harmon 11 service points, 4 aces, 13 assists. Charly Weaver 2 aces, 3 kills, 8 assists. Skyler Clayton 2 kills, 2 assists, 16 digs. Kahlan...
Tanis Sets Brewer Shutout Record as Witches and Brunswick Dragons Tie 0-0
Brewer High School Senior Goalie Bella Tanis set the school record for shutouts with 14 as the Brewer Witches tied the undefeated Brunswick Dragons 0-0 after double overtime at Doyle Field on Tuesday, October 11th. The shutout for Tanis was her 8th of the 2022 season. In 12 games this...
Bangor Girls Soccer Beats Brewer 2-1
The Bangor Girls Soccer Team avenged their 1-0 loss to Brewer on October 1st, beating the Witches 2-1 on Monday, October 10th at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV. Bangor took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when Teagan Atherley took a pass from...
Northern Maine Girls Soccer Heal Points as of Monday October 10
The Maine Girls High School Soccer Season is quickly coming to an end with most teams having played at least 10 of their 14 games as of Monday morning, October 10th. The last countable games have to be played by October 18th, with the 19th set aside for any games that couldn't be played on the 18th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine Volleyball Heal Point Standings as of Monday October 10
The Maine High School Volleyball Season is almost over, with the last countable game needing to be played by October 18. Prelims will take place on October 20th, with the Quarterfinals scheduled for October 22nd and Semifinals on October 26th. The Class A Finals will be held at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday October 28th at 6 p.m. with the B Finals following at 8:30 p.m. The Class C Finals will be held at MDI High School with the date and time to be determined.
Alternative Baseball vs. “Local Celebrities” Sunday October 16 Mansfield Stadium
Mansfield Stadium in Bangor this Sunday will be the site of a baseball game between the Alternative Baseball Team vs. "Local Celebrities" at 4 p.m. The Alternative Baseball Team is a team comprised of teens and adults (Age 15 and up) with autism and other disabilities. The Team provides an authentic baseball experience and is designed to enrich their physical and social sklls both on and off the baseball diamond.
Stevenson, Patriots’ D Back Zappe in 29-0 Win over Lions
Nostalgia was draped over the New England Patriots on Sunday, from the team's throwback, 1980s-era jerseys to the minuteman logo painted at midfield. The Patriots capped the throwback day by turning in an old-school performance. Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
753
Followers
4K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0