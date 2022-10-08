Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU vs. Florida: 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
The Florida-LSU game has been one of college football’s most compelling rivalries. The schools have met 68 times, and Florida leads the all-time series by just 1 game, 33-32-3. When the Gators and Tigers renew their rivalry Saturday night (7 pm, ESPN), there’s a great chance the game will deliver another classic.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to what Tennessee must prove against Alabama
Ahead of one of the premier matchups of the weekend, ESPN’s Matt Barrie previewed Tennessee-Alabama in a YouTube video, pointing out what the Vols must prove against the Crimson Tide. Barrie believes the game between the Vols and the Tide is the biggest matchup of the weekend, despite several...
saturdaydownsouth.com
T-Bob Hebert says he wants short-term success for LSU: 'Florida is not better than you'
T-Bob Hebert understands LSU and Florida are in similar situations with their program rebuilds as both have first-year coaches, and that’s why his expectations want more from the Tigers. “We are in the middle of the process,” Hebert said on “Off the Bench” on ESPN Baton Rouge. “And so...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee
When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: College GameDay's return trip to Knoxville is a no-brainer
Whoever makes the decision for where College GameDay travels each week had an easy call last Saturday night. The place to be in Week 7 is Knoxville, Tennessee. Kirk Herbstreit confirmed ESPN’s pregame show will travel to campus Monday night, after rumors had surfaced the program would bypass Rocky Top.
Centre Daily
Everything Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Said About Facing Alabama
Here's the full transcript of Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel's press conference as they prepare to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday:. "Obviously this is why you come to Tennessee and why you want to be in this league. We gotta big-time matchup this weekend, really excited. You know GameDay and SEC Nation in the environment, they will be here on Saturday. Really excited about that and our players have earned the right to build, to get to this point to play a game like this. So preparation is going to be critical in this one.
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SEC's 4 best Heisman Trophy candidates will all (hopefully) be playing in Knoxville on Saturday
If you read that too fast, you might’ve read that as “I count to 4.” Believe it or not, I can count into double digits and even triple digits when I’m in the right head space. I count 4 SEC players who have a chance at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analyst explains why he's picking Tennessee to upset Alabama
CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee didn’t make any friends with the fanatics in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. Sallee joined “The Matt McClearin Show” on WJOX to talk about Saturday afternoon’s battle of unbeatens between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide have won 15 in a row in the rivalry, but Sallee sees the streak finally ending at Neyland Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum names most important factor in Tennessee's upset chances vs. Alabama
Paul Finebaum answered a question on KJM Tuesday morning regarding Tennessee’s chances against Alabama this coming Saturday. For the first time in a long time, the Third Saturday in October rivalry is interesting. The Vols have a real chance to pull off the upset Saturday with an offense that can dance with anyone in the country.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Quarterbacks beware, Byron Young is hitting his stride
Byron Young’s 1st sack of the season showed how much of an impact he can have on Tennessee football in 2022. It’s not a stat that stands out from the Vols’ win over Pitt. Young was too fast for the left tackle and sacked Nick Patti on 3rd and goal from the 11. The Panthers settled for a field goal rather than tying the score following a 12-play drive.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Tennessee football earns respect in AP Poll but not Coaches Poll
What did Josh Heupel do to other coaches in the NCAA? Their disdain for Tennessee football has ben evident from the start. Last week was the first time the Coaches Poll caught up with the AP Poll when it came to ranking UT. That legitimately lasted for a week. Rocky...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier weighs in on LSU rumors that circulated prior to him taking Florida job
If there’s any one thing in college football that is continuously rolling, it’s the rumor mill — especially when it comes to the coaching carousel. There have been some rumors that have made their rounds about currently Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier in regards to who he was being considered by and connected to on his way out of the University of Louisiana – Lafayette.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN
Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode
Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News
Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen McCollough, Tennessee DB, maintains 'complete innocence' on assault charges
Jaylen McCollough’s attorney has made a statement regarding his arrest for felony aggravated assault Sunday night. McCollough is charged with assaulting a man for entering his apartment, per Trey Wallace of Outkick.com. McCollough maintains ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers. “Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee football player arrested
Travelers are urged to avoid the area at this time. University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested. Jaylen McCollough is in his fourth season as a starting safety for the Vols. Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle. Updated: 1 hour ago. Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28...
Maryville, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
