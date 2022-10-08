Read full article on original website
Hudson Star-Observer
Agnes “Sis” Kocian
Agnes “Sis” Marie Kocian, age 89, of Blaine, Minnesota, passed away October 7, 2022. Preceded in death by daughter, Maria Morrisette. Survived by sons, Greg (Judy) Morrisette, Mark (Kim) Morrisette; daughter, Ann Morrisette; grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM...
Hudson Star-Observer
New Carpenter Center nestled on 300 acres in Hudson
Just 10 minutes from downtown Hudson, off of County Road F sits the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin campus. It’s serene. It’s quiet. It’s a place that inspires mindfulness, calms the soul and nourishes the learner. In July, Carpenter Nature Center opened a visitor center at 279...
Hudson Star-Observer
Soccer: Hudson wraps up BRC title; River Falls blanks ECN for third
Hudson needed a win or a tie in its match at Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday night to win the Big Rivers Conference outright, and while the Raiders didn’t get the win, the 0-0 draw was enough to make them conference champions for the second straight season and fourth time in the last seven years.
Hudson Star-Observer
Celebrate 50 years of the St. Croix River's Wild and Scenic River dedication
The Lower St. Croix River from Taylors Falls, Minnesota and St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, to Hastings, Minnesota and Prescott, Wisconsin was added as a Wild and Scenic River in October of 1972. Join Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix and Namekagon and partners on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:30-...
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson shared ride service taking shape
What was thought to be a cost efficient, quick implementation has turned into a bit of a longer process for the city of Hudson. About a year ago, staff began working in conjunction with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission on a shared ride transit service. The idea sprouted...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset’s Pesha places seventh at D2 state golf; NR’s Ritzer ties for 22nd in D1
Somerset junior Ava Pesha followed up her first round score of 77 with a 90 in Tuesday’s second round to finish seventh at the two-day WIAA Division 2 Girls State Golf Tournament at University Ridge in Madison. It’s the second straight top ten finish at state for Pesha, who...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset native Jenny Hansen to be honored at Kentucky
Somerset native Jenny “Jen” Hansen is one of the most accomplished collegiate gymnasts in NCAA history. This weekend, she will be honored at the University of Kentucky as one of the top 50 female athletes in school history, in a celebration of the 50 years since the start of Title IX.
Hudson Star-Observer
Transgender student expresses concern of safety to school board
A Hudson High School student began their public comment by apologizing to the school board for needing to wear a hat indoors. Their hat was paired with a mask. “The reason as to why I’m wearing a hat indoors is because of the risk of possibly being targeted and relentlessly bullied for being a transgender student at Hudson High School,” they said.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Richmond punches ticket to playoffs
New Richmond needed to win one of its final two games to qualify for the playoffs, so why not get it out of the way on homecoming?. The Tigers clinched a postseason berth for the ninth straight season with a 28-14 homecoming win over Eau Claire North Friday, and head coach Reggie Larson said it was good to get it out of the way.
Hudson Star-Observer
Upcoming government calendar
Hudson Public Works Committee, 5 p.m., Council Chambers. Roberts Village Board, 7 p.m. New Richmond Regular Council, 7 p.m., council chambers. St. Croix County Administration Committee, 5 p.m., County Board Room. Hudson Public Utilities Commission, 6 p.m., Hudson Public Utilities Building. River Falls City Council, 6:30 p.m., council chambers. Wednesday,...
