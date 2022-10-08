New Richmond needed to win one of its final two games to qualify for the playoffs, so why not get it out of the way on homecoming?. The Tigers clinched a postseason berth for the ninth straight season with a 28-14 homecoming win over Eau Claire North Friday, and head coach Reggie Larson said it was good to get it out of the way.

NEW RICHMOND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO