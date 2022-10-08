ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie points to what Tennessee must prove against Alabama

Ahead of one of the premier matchups of the weekend, ESPN’s Matt Barrie previewed Tennessee-Alabama in a YouTube video, pointing out what the Vols must prove against the Crimson Tide. Barrie believes the game between the Vols and the Tide is the biggest matchup of the weekend, despite several...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee

When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football News

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Quarterbacks beware, Byron Young is hitting his stride

Byron Young’s 1st sack of the season showed how much of an impact he can have on Tennessee football in 2022. It’s not a stat that stands out from the Vols’ win over Pitt. Young was too fast for the left tackle and sacked Nick Patti on 3rd and goal from the 11. The Panthers settled for a field goal rather than tying the score following a 12-play drive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analyst explains why he's picking Tennessee to upset Alabama

CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee didn’t make any friends with the fanatics in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. Sallee joined “The Matt McClearin Show” on WJOX to talk about Saturday afternoon’s battle of unbeatens between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide have won 15 in a row in the rivalry, but Sallee sees the streak finally ending at Neyland Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU vs. Florida: 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

The Florida-LSU game has been one of college football’s most compelling rivalries. The schools have met 68 times, and Florida leads the all-time series by just 1 game, 33-32-3. When the Gators and Tigers renew their rivalry Saturday night (7 pm, ESPN), there’s a great chance the game will deliver another classic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sec Football#American Football#Lsu#Vols#Clemson#Heisman#Bama#Sec
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Everything Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Said About Facing Alabama

Here's the full transcript of Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel's press conference as they prepare to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday:. "Obviously this is why you come to Tennessee and why you want to be in this league. We gotta big-time matchup this weekend, really excited. You know GameDay and SEC Nation in the environment, they will be here on Saturday. Really excited about that and our players have earned the right to build, to get to this point to play a game like this. So preparation is going to be critical in this one.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Shooting Guard Visiting Tennessee

Junior shooting guard Cam Scott is visiting Knoxville this weekend for Tennessee football’s matchup against Alabama. Scott is one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 26 player and No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense

Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee

Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

