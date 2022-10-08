Here's the full transcript of Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel's press conference as they prepare to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday:. "Obviously this is why you come to Tennessee and why you want to be in this league. We gotta big-time matchup this weekend, really excited. You know GameDay and SEC Nation in the environment, they will be here on Saturday. Really excited about that and our players have earned the right to build, to get to this point to play a game like this. So preparation is going to be critical in this one.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO