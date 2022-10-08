ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie points to what Tennessee must prove against Alabama

Ahead of one of the premier matchups of the weekend, ESPN’s Matt Barrie previewed Tennessee-Alabama in a YouTube video, pointing out what the Vols must prove against the Crimson Tide. Barrie believes the game between the Vols and the Tide is the biggest matchup of the weekend, despite several...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee

When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Quarterbacks beware, Byron Young is hitting his stride

Byron Young’s 1st sack of the season showed how much of an impact he can have on Tennessee football in 2022. It’s not a stat that stands out from the Vols’ win over Pitt. Young was too fast for the left tackle and sacked Nick Patti on 3rd and goal from the 11. The Panthers settled for a field goal rather than tying the score following a 12-play drive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Start, LA
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analyst explains why he's picking Tennessee to upset Alabama

CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee didn’t make any friends with the fanatics in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. Sallee joined “The Matt McClearin Show” on WJOX to talk about Saturday afternoon’s battle of unbeatens between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide have won 15 in a row in the rivalry, but Sallee sees the streak finally ending at Neyland Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU vs. Florida: 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

The Florida-LSU game has been one of college football’s most compelling rivalries. The schools have met 68 times, and Florida leads the all-time series by just 1 game, 33-32-3. When the Gators and Tigers renew their rivalry Saturday night (7 pm, ESPN), there’s a great chance the game will deliver another classic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tell the Truth Monday: LSU has a low ceiling

LSU’s 4-game winning streak is over. The Tigers’ stay in the AP poll at No. 25 lasted just 1 week. It all ended after the 40-13 thrashing at the hands of No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Now it’s Tell the Truth Monday. Brian Kelly...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN

Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sports Betting#College Betting#American Football Betting#College Football#Lsu#Vols#Tigers#Auburn#Sec#Brooks
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier weighs in on LSU rumors that circulated prior to him taking Florida job

If there’s any one thing in college football that is continuously rolling, it’s the rumor mill — especially when it comes to the coaching carousel. There have been some rumors that have made their rounds about currently Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier in regards to who he was being considered by and connected to on his way out of the University of Louisiana – Lafayette.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen McCollough, Tennessee DB, maintains 'complete innocence' on assault charges

Jaylen McCollough’s attorney has made a statement regarding his arrest for felony aggravated assault Sunday night. McCollough is charged with assaulting a man for entering his apartment, per Trey Wallace of Outkick.com. McCollough maintains ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers. “Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy