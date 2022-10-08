Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to what Tennessee must prove against Alabama
Ahead of one of the premier matchups of the weekend, ESPN’s Matt Barrie previewed Tennessee-Alabama in a YouTube video, pointing out what the Vols must prove against the Crimson Tide. Barrie believes the game between the Vols and the Tide is the biggest matchup of the weekend, despite several...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee
When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: College GameDay's return trip to Knoxville is a no-brainer
Whoever makes the decision for where College GameDay travels each week had an easy call last Saturday night. The place to be in Week 7 is Knoxville, Tennessee. Kirk Herbstreit confirmed ESPN’s pregame show will travel to campus Monday night, after rumors had surfaced the program would bypass Rocky Top.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Quarterbacks beware, Byron Young is hitting his stride
Byron Young’s 1st sack of the season showed how much of an impact he can have on Tennessee football in 2022. It’s not a stat that stands out from the Vols’ win over Pitt. Young was too fast for the left tackle and sacked Nick Patti on 3rd and goal from the 11. The Panthers settled for a field goal rather than tying the score following a 12-play drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analyst explains why he's picking Tennessee to upset Alabama
CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee didn’t make any friends with the fanatics in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. Sallee joined “The Matt McClearin Show” on WJOX to talk about Saturday afternoon’s battle of unbeatens between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide have won 15 in a row in the rivalry, but Sallee sees the streak finally ending at Neyland Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU vs. Florida: 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
The Florida-LSU game has been one of college football’s most compelling rivalries. The schools have met 68 times, and Florida leads the all-time series by just 1 game, 33-32-3. When the Gators and Tigers renew their rivalry Saturday night (7 pm, ESPN), there’s a great chance the game will deliver another classic.
saturdaydownsouth.com
T-Bob Hebert says he wants short-term success for LSU: 'Florida is not better than you'
T-Bob Hebert understands LSU and Florida are in similar situations with their program rebuilds as both have first-year coaches, and that’s why his expectations want more from the Tigers. “We are in the middle of the process,” Hebert said on “Off the Bench” on ESPN Baton Rouge. “And so...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SEC's 4 best Heisman Trophy candidates will all (hopefully) be playing in Knoxville on Saturday
If you read that too fast, you might’ve read that as “I count to 4.” Believe it or not, I can count into double digits and even triple digits when I’m in the right head space. I count 4 SEC players who have a chance at...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum names most important factor in Tennessee's upset chances vs. Alabama
Paul Finebaum answered a question on KJM Tuesday morning regarding Tennessee’s chances against Alabama this coming Saturday. For the first time in a long time, the Third Saturday in October rivalry is interesting. The Vols have a real chance to pull off the upset Saturday with an offense that can dance with anyone in the country.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tell the Truth Monday: LSU has a low ceiling
LSU’s 4-game winning streak is over. The Tigers’ stay in the AP poll at No. 25 lasted just 1 week. It all ended after the 40-13 thrashing at the hands of No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Now it’s Tell the Truth Monday. Brian Kelly...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares why this week's Alabama-Tennessee game feels different
Paul Finebaum understands that the 2016 game between Alabama and Tennessee may have been a matchup of top 10 teams, but he doesn’t recall many people believing the Vols could actually win that week. This time is different. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic In...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN
Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier weighs in on LSU rumors that circulated prior to him taking Florida job
If there’s any one thing in college football that is continuously rolling, it’s the rumor mill — especially when it comes to the coaching carousel. There have been some rumors that have made their rounds about currently Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier in regards to who he was being considered by and connected to on his way out of the University of Louisiana – Lafayette.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen McCollough, Tennessee DB, maintains 'complete innocence' on assault charges
Jaylen McCollough’s attorney has made a statement regarding his arrest for felony aggravated assault Sunday night. McCollough is charged with assaulting a man for entering his apartment, per Trey Wallace of Outkick.com. McCollough maintains ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers. “Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully...
Comments / 0