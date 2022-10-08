Martha’s ice cream closes for the season

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The cold weather must officially be upon us. The weekend of October 8-9 is the closing weekend for Martha’s Dandee Creme!

October 8 remains the last day for ice cream lovers to get the following flavors, Pistachio, Red Raspberry, Blueberry, Banana, Salted Caramel, Butter Pecan, Raspberry Chocolate Twist, and Banana Chocolate Twist. Hurry and savor these flavors before they’re gone! Martha’s officially closes for the season on Monday, October 10.

