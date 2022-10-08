ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Martha’s ice cream closes for the season

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ISTR_0iRaanGj00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The cold weather must officially be upon us. The weekend of October 8-9 is the closing weekend for Martha’s Dandee Creme!

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

October 8 remains the last day for ice cream lovers to get the following flavors, Pistachio, Red Raspberry, Blueberry, Banana, Salted Caramel, Butter Pecan, Raspberry Chocolate Twist, and Banana Chocolate Twist. Hurry and savor these flavors before they’re gone! Martha’s officially closes for the season on Monday, October 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ice Cream#Food Drink#Restaurants#Red Raspberry#Raspberry Chocolate Twist#Nexstar Media Inc#Abc
NEWS10 ABC

Troy ChowderFest winners announced

ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
TROY, NY
Hot 99.1

New Crossgates Mall Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening This Friday

Crossgates Mall's newest eatery is ready to serve up sweet snacks to mall shoppers!. Just in time for the holiday shopping season ahead, the area's biggest mall is adding to its already long list of great food options. And as they said in the movie Mall Rats, since this eatery will not be a part of the standard food court area - it is an "autonomous unit for mid-mall snacking!
Q 105.7

Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York

According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Must see Upstate NY home: Opulent Saratoga Springs estate inspired by owners’ world travels

Sitting among the grand Victorian houses of Saratoga Springs, the “Palazzo Riggi” at 637 North Broadway is full of splendor. The home took two years to design and three years to build. Each room contains style and decor inspired by the world travels of the owners, a well-known couple who were Saratoga Springs natives, according to real estate agent Julie Bonacio. They took inspiration from Bali, Italy, France, Africa, and more.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bakery serves up fun cheesecake flavors around the Capital Region

Husband and wife duo Tahiem Smoot and Alana McCray-Smoot started the specialty bakery Misses Kisses Pies in 2019 and became quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they don't have a brick-and-mortar bakery location, the couple sells their goods at different stores and restaurants throughout the Capital Region.
SCOTIA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy