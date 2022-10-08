ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting in Sarasota leaves three people injured, police say

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of 23 street. Two victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. A third victim was dropped off at the hospital, the police department said in a tweet.

Police said that this is an isolated incident, and the public isn't in danger.

Rob Williams
3d ago

Sarasota is getting worse and worse every year. Unfortunately there is nothing for the young adults to do but simply cause trouble. Sarasota crime has increased significantly, housing of course is out of control and entertainment their in nearly non-existent. More and more peoe are moving to and living in a more desirable and safer location just north of Sarasota in Bradenton. The housing is more affordable, the lifestyle is more affordable and there are nicer beaches and more exciting, young adult and family entertainment opportunities.

ronald schroeder
4d ago

When there's no description of the victims or suspect...there's only 1 explanation

