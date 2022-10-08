Without KJ Jefferson, Arkansas Razorbacks football overwhelmed by Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — No. 25 Arkansas football was without KJ Jefferson against No. 23 Mississippi State on Saturday, and despite some big plays from backup quarterback Malik Hornsby, the Razorbacks struggled to score while ceding plenty to Will Rogers and the Bulldogs. Arkansas fell 40-17.

Arkansas (3-3, 1-3 SEC) dropped its third consecutive game this season and suffered its first loss to Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1) under coach Sam Pittman.

Cade Fortin starts at quarterback, but Malik Hornsby succeeds

With Jefferson injured, Arkansas turned to walk-on transfer Cade Fortin as its starting quarterback. But he split time with Hornsby, and the Razorback offense was more effective with the latter on the field.

On his first play, Hornsby broke free for a 52-yard run. Hornsby and Fortin traded snaps on Arkansas' first scoring drive, which ended with a 51-yard field goal by Cam Little. On Arkansas' next possession, Hornsby led a two-play, 71-yard touchdown drive. A 68-yard reception by Jadon Haselwood set up the score, and the Razorbacks cut Mississippi State's lead to 11 just before halftime. From that point on, it was Hornsby's team.

Hornsby ran for more than 100 yards, leading the team. Hornsby excelled in the passing game, too, throwing for more than 230 yards with an average of more than 28 yards per completion. In its previous three SEC games, Arkansas averaged about 175 yards through the air.

But he also threw two interceptions in Mississippi State territory late in the game, and Arkansas couldn't afford the lost possessions.

Red zone struggles plague Razorbacks

Hornsby had some big chunk plays, but Arkansas struggled in the red zone. The Razorbacks were 1-for-3 inside the 20-yard-line. Mississippi State, on the other hand, was 4-for-4.

It was the continuation of a trend: Arkansas' offense entered the game with the SEC's third-worst red zone conversion percentage (78%).

Arkansas' only successful play in the red zone was a 3-yard touchdown run by Rocket Sanders that came immediately following Haselwood's 68-yard grab in the second quarter.

Bulldogs run all over Arkansas defense

Arkansas' defense struggled to keep up with Mississippi State in all four quarters. The Razorbacks nearly picked off Rogers, the SEC's leading passer, four times, but Arkansas never came away with the ball and Rogers ended with three touchdown passes and 395 air yards.

Arkansas frequently dropped eight in coverage against the Bulldogs, but the struggling and injury-ridden secondary couldn't contend with Mississippi State's receivers on deep throws.

But it was the running game that did the most damage, something relatively unusual for coach Mike Leach's air-raid offense. Arkansas, which entered the game ranked No. 10 in the league in rushing defense, gave up 172 rushing yards to Mississippi State. It was the most for the Bulldogs in a single game under Leach.

Up next

Arkansas is on the road again in Week 7 and will face No. 16 BYU on Oct. 15 (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC/ESPN).

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

