ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NJ

Derron Moore puts on a show as Woodbury High School football makes statement in Group 1

By Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVZfK_0iRaaYyi00

WOODBURY – It’s been a stressful start to Derron Moore’s final year of high school.

The Woodbury senior expects himself to be great. He maintains a 3.7 grade-point average, and he won’t allow himself to slip. He’s trying to make a college decision, and it’s been a struggle sorting all the quality candidates.

Then there’s his role on the Thundering Herd football team. Moore was an All-South Jersey Second Team selection at linebacker last fall as he was integral in the program capturing its first sectional championship in 12 years.

This year, he put more on his plate as he was splitting backfield duties with Anthony Reagan Jr. to try to replace Teddy Lockhart. The workload was having an impact.

“I actually messed myself up,” Moore said. “… A couple nicks and bruises, just getting in position to play hard. I’m a senior this year, you have to play every down like it’s your last. I have to study more film. I’m focused on school more.”

One of those nicks was a rolled ankle two weeks ago against Haddonfield, and head coach Anthony Reagan realized it was in his best interest to give Moore a break.

So, on Saturday, Moore played his first defensive-only game of the season and delivered a gem as Woodbury, No. 10 in the South Jersey Mean 15 rankings, upset previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked Woodstown, 28-6, to take over first place in the West Jersey Football League Diamond Division.

“Absolutely,” coach Reagan responded when asked if it was the squad’s best defensive performance of the season. “… I think a lot of it was (Moore). Early on we were using him a lot at running back, he was banged up a little bit, Haddonfield game he got his ankle rolled, and it was a blessing in disguise. It allowed us to say lets concentrate you on defense and let you go and sure enough, today, he was the anchor of our defense.”

Moore and the Thundering Herd did what no other team had done previously this season, stop Wolverines senior James Hill. The running back had eclipsed 100 yards in every game this fall, but was limited to 86 and a touchdown on 27 attempts against the Thundering Herd.

“We made him fumble (two times), so we definitely made a statement,” Moore said.

With the score still 14-6 in the third quarter, Moore stuffed Hill on a 4th-and-1 to turn the ball over on downs. Reagan Jr. had a 36-yard TD run four plays later to go up 22-6, which felt insurmountable the way Woodbury was playing.

“I saw a lot of great things, a lot of great tackles, a lot of great leading and stuff like that,” sophomore lineman JaSuan Solomon said of Moore. “I’m glad he stepped up today because we needed it.”

“Derron is the type of guy that rises to the occasion,” Reagan added. “We knew that James, we respect him as a runner, he’s a great back, one of the better ones in South Jersey, Derron knew in order for us to have a great game, he had to be the one that pretty much just spied him and was on him everywhere he moved, and he took that personally and he accomplished his greatness on the field.”

Moore felt he’d played well so far this season. Saturday he achieved his goal of great, almost.

“I dropped a pick today,” he said. “I’m a little mad at myself. I’m going to go home and do some pushups.”

Three things we learned

The Solomon brothers are football players. Basketball has long been JaBron and JaSuan Solomon’s first love. Neither would’ve played football had it not been for their older brothers (Javon for JaBron) being on the team. Yet, it’s clear their future is on the gridiron. They make plays week after week.

JaBron had 4 catches for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Wolverines.

“I want people to respect my name,” he said. “Coming in the beginning of the season, people (said) I don’t know, he’s not that good. He’s a basketball player. I want to prove people wrong.”

JaSuan is a force on the defensive front, routinely getting extra attention yet still finding his way into the backfield. He had a fumble recovery in the win against Woodstown.

“They can say what they want to say, but at the end of the day, we’re going to dominate in every sport we play,” JaSuan said. “It is what it is.”

Woodbury defensive line emerging. When these two teams met in the South Jersey Group 1 final last season, the Wolverines’ big men controlled the action on both sides of the ball. Woodbury won 8-6, but Reagan knew his team couldn’t have another performance like that.

The Thundering Herd’s front four came to play on Saturday. JaSuan Solomon, Nyrell Redrow, Amir Arnold and Avari Morton did an excellent job occupying blockers in the run game and pressuring quarterback Max Webb when he threw. Morton’s forced fumble in the first quarter led to JaBron Solomon’s first touchdown, a 27-yard grab, while Arnold added a sack.

Woodstown needs to find a counterpunch before the playoffs. Hill has had a remarkable season, but if he’s slowed down like Woodbury accomplished, the Wolverines have a difficult time getting going on the offensive side of the ball. Woodstown needs to find a secondary option to keep defenses honest.

Game balls

JaBron Solomon. In addition to his 4 grabs, 76 years and 2 scores, he had a 47-yard punt return that led to another Woodbury touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“He’s one of the most explosive players in South Jersey,” Reagan said.

Moore. Leader of a defense that had Woodstown out of sorts all day.

Wilson Torres. Had a fumble recovery and a forced fumble for the victors.

They said it

“I think the biggest thing for us is it just shows we’re able to play playoff football. That’s been our gauge since Haddonfield. After we came out of the first half of the year, every week you want to play a playoff football game, so to have these games in the regular season, you can’t simulate this stuff.”

– Woodbury coach Anthony Reagan on the importance of his team’s performance Saturday.

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
NJ.com

From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Missing South Jersey Man’s Remains Found in Wharton St. Forest

The remains of a South Jersey man who had been missing for four months were found on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in a remote part of Wharton State Forest. In a press statement, police said the family of Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, had reported him missing on June 7, 2022. Even before they knew Meyers was missing, police had found his vehicle on a dirt road in Wharton State Forest.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodstown, NJ
Woodbury, NJ
Education
City
Haddonfield, NJ
Woodbury, NJ
Sports
City
Woodbury, NJ
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Groundbreaking Held for $14M Expansion at Camden County Tech

Camden County Technical School (CCTS) in Pennsauken last week to broke ground on an approximately $14 million expansion of its renowned culinary program. The expansion of both the Pennsauken and Gloucester Township campuses includes a $24 million investment into critical classroom space to train a 21st century workforce. “The mission...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gridiron Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Played Football#Football Players#American Football#Highschoolsports#Woodbury High School
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Nelia Williams

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Homecoming to resume in Chester County after cancellation due to threats

COATESVILLE (CBS) – Saturday morning in Chester County, homecoming activities are set to resume as scheduled for students at Coatesville High School. This comes after Friday night's cancellation of their homecoming game against Downingtown West.Police say a number of credible safety threats forced the cancellation.The schools initially planned to face off without any spectators, but the Coatesville Area School District says additional information prompted administrators to cancel the game altogether.Police are not disclosing what was said in those threats.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Courier Post

Courier Post

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy