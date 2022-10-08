ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Two Tigers stand out despite another loss: Postgame grades from Mizzou's defeat to Florida

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Missouri football made the right plays on defense and gave its offense opportunities Saturday.

But once again in an SEC contest, Missouri came up short, this time to Florida by a score of 24-17 in Gainesville.

There were still two stars of the game for the Tigers: running back Nathaniel Peat and safety Daylan Carnell. Both made winning plays, the former as an established veteran player and the latter as a budding defensive star.

Here are our postgame grades from Missouri's loss in The Swamp on Saturday afternoon.

Missouri defense

On one hand, the defense forced two turnovers against a team that struggles to protect the ball. On the other hand, the Tigers allowed 7.2 yards per carry.

Yet through all the explosive plays Florida recorded, the MU defense had the Tigers in position to pull off a road upset. Missouri held Florida to just 3 of 11 on third-down conversions.

A worrisome stat: Florida's 231 rushing yards, a sign that MU must improve against explosive playmakers.

For the second straight week, the defense did all it could to provide the offense a chance to either tie or win the game.

The offense couldn't find magic of its own.

Grade: B

Missouri offense

The Tigers gained 370 yards of total offense Saturday. Against the worst rushing defense in the SEC, MU ran for 150 yards.

But in a seven-point game, Brady Cook's first-quarter interception returned for a touchdown was a looming difference. Cook's two picks doomed Missouri, especially as the second took points off the board.

The Tigers converted 9 of their 17 third downs, thanks to the likes of Cody Schrader, Mekhi Miller and Mookie Cooper making plays. Tauskie Dove proved he can still be a consistent piece of the offense as a grizzled vet, and Dominic Lovett remains one of the best receivers in the SEC.

Still, the offense, in a recurring theme this season, had a chance to either tie or win the game in the fourth quarter but couldn't seize the moment.

Part of that recurring theme is the offense's self-inflicted errors. Without those errors, Missouri is playing for the win instead of for the tie.

Grade: C

Running back Nathaniel Peat

Schrader may have scored the first touchdown of the game, but Peat was the catalyst for the Missouri rushing offense Saturday afternoon.

Peat set up both of Missouri's first-half scores with chunk runs and had a long of 28 yards. He passed the 100-yard mark in the third quarter. He finished with 117 yards on 20 carries.

Peat's 18-yard touchdown bought Missouri within one score.

Against the worst run defense in the SEC, Peat had his chance to feast often. He took advantage.

Grade: A

Safety Daylan Carnell

There might not be a player budding into a consistent stud on MU's roster more than Carnell.

The redshirt freshman was called upon this week with some injuries in the secondary, and he delivered the defense's biggest play of the game in the fourth quarter.

His interception with 2:57 remaining gave Missouri's offense the chance to tie the game. Jaylon Carlies tipped the ball, and Carnell's awareness to intercept it proves why he deserved to be in the game at that point in time, when each play could be the difference between winning or losing.

The offense couldn't tie the game, but the Tigers had that chance thanks to Carnell.

Grade: A

