Erie's Women's March and Rally brought out hundreds to Perry Square

While Erie's annual Women's March and Rally anticipated thousands, around 400 were in attendance Saturday afternoon.

The march ― which coincided with hundreds of women's marches across the nation ― brought people together to fight for equal pay, access to health care and reproductive rights.

It brought people out from all over northwest Pennsylvania, including Mercer County residents Kim Powell, Rhonda Paglia and her daughter Jessica Logue. Paglia, who boasted a shirt that read "Roe Roe Roe Your Vote" said she's been marching for women's rights since the early 1970s.

"We’ve been here done this before, sadly," Paglia said. "We’ve been marching and trying to support women’s rights for a long time."

The women felt their presence at today's march was necessary with midterms only a month away.

"Women’s reproductive freedom and women’s equality is such an important voting issue for so many people that, being so close to the election, it just seemed important to make the trip up here and show our support," Powell said.

Marching in solidarity

The march kicked off around 12:30 p.m. and was led by former Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, the rally's headliner Blayre Holmes Davis and rally emcee Sonya Byes.

Bundled up in hats, gloves and some winter coats, marchers made their way out of Perry Square, chanting "Ho-ho, hey-hey, women's rights are here to stay" and "We stay pro-choice".

Among the crowd was Travis Lindahl, of North East, who walked with his wife and three daughters. This was Lindahl's first time participating in a women's march. He said he was marching to support the women in his family.

"I think the more we can show support for women and not just women for women, but men for women is an important part of it, so that’s part of the reason I’m here," he said. "It’s not just a woman thing it’s an everybody thing."

Lindahl didn't come out in support of one issue over another, but each one that he said would affect his daughters.

"I just think about my three daughters," he said. "I would love for them to make a fair wage, I would love for them to be not told what they can do with their bodies and I would love for them to just feel like they’re on equal footing with anyone that they’re competing with for jobs or anything else."

Fighting for rights

Many who spoke at the rally emphasized the importance of voting in this year's midterms for candidates who support reproductive rights.

"We are at a critical moment in our history," Davis, community relations director for the Pittsburgh Steelers, said. "Like many of you, my stomach sank to the ground when I realized that today we have less rights than our grandmothers. Women deserve options, they deserve bodily autonomy, they deserve better. The women of Pennsylvania deserve better.

Kristy Gnibus, Pennsylvania State Democratic Committeewoman and Vice Chair of the Erie Democratic Party, stressed how important it was for women to have "a seat at the table."

"There is nothing we cannot do … we will show up and elect folks who will put equality at the forefront and you better believe we will be electing more women," Gnibus said.

In her speech, Dahlkemper said women only represent 25% of the people in elected office. As she addressed the crowd, she urged those in attendance to elect women and those who fight for women's equality.

"We need people to stand up and run for office because if we don’t, we will have what we are seeing right now in this country," Dahlkemper said. "Our democracy is at stake right now. The ability to vote is at stake right now. I ask all of you to remember the words of Ruth Ginsberg: 'Women belong in all places where decision are being made.'"

