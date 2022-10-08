ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Out For Game After Huge Hit Versus TCU

By Sean Griffin
 4 days ago
Kansas’ star quarterback Jalon Daniels left the No. 19 Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU with an injury. He suffered the injury after taking a hit with 48 seconds left in the first half. The Horned Frogs eventually beat the Jayhawks in a close battle. TCU won the game 38-31, escaping Lawrence with a crucial victory to stay unbeaten.

On a third down and six at TCU’s 17-yard line, Daniels was sacked by Jamoi Hodge after scrambling to his right. Daniels seemed to land on his right shoulder. He was slow to get up after the hit.

He was first taken to the injury tent. However, he then left for the locker room before the first half ended. Before his injury, Daniels had completed 5 of 10 passes for 89 yards. Kansas trailed TCU 10-3 at halftime.

“Jalon Daniels was slow to get up after this hit,” FOX College Football wrote in their caption to the video below, which shows the play where the injury occurred.

Redshirt senior Jason Bean started the second half for Kansas. Cameras then showed Daniels on the sideline with his right arm tucked under a hooded shirt.

Before Saturday’s game, Daniels had completed just over 68% of his passes on the season, with 11 touchdowns and a lone interception. He also had ran for 335 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

“Prayers up,” one person commented.

Others tried to place blame on the injury. “Tcu players are dirty,” one user wrote. However, another user disagreed, blaming the hit on the player himself. “Kid needs to learn to throw it away before taking those hits.”

Jalon Daniels Went to Locker Room in First Half of Jayhawks’ Loss to TCU

FOX College Football also captured the moment that Daniels headed to the locker room with his injury.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan had a terrific outing to help his team advance to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 within the conference. He went 23/33 for 308 yards for three touchdowns and an interception.

He averaged 9.3 yards per completion during the contest. The Horned Frogs’ tailback Kendre Miller also had a nice game. He carried for 88 yards on 18 carries and added a touchdown on the day.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean played well in relief of Jalon Daniels. Bean threw 24 passes and completed 16 of those for 262 yards. He threw for four touchdowns and only one interception on the day, but unfortunately for the Kansas faithful, the Jayhawks came up short at home.

College GameDay made a stop in Lawrence for the matchup of unbeatens. Kansas now drops to 5-1 while TCU advances to 5-0. We’ll see how serious Jalon Daniels’ injury in the future, but as of now, no updates on his status has been released.

