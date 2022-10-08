Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It's the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport's culture into question.
Yardbarker
Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
markerzone.com
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
markerzone.com
OILERS AHL AFFILIATE FIRE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY OFFENCES
It's been a dark day in the world of hockey on Sunday. Earlier, Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole was accused of grooming and sexual abuse in a statement from an individual on Twitter who wanted to remain anonymous. He was then subsequently suspended by the Lightning until the NHL concludes their investigation.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 5:30 PM on Thursday, and fans are encouraged to be...
NHL
Devils 2022-23 Season Preview | FEATURE
A fresh start springs hope and optimism for the Devils. A new season is upon us, a season in which the Devils will be looking backward and forward. Looking back at four decades of Devils hockey. Looking back at Hall of Fame superstars in the Black and Red. Looking back at countless memories. Looking back at three Stanley Cup championships.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Lyndsey Fry
Coyotes radio analyst, president of Kachinas girls program setting strategy for growth, long-term sustainability. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Arizona Coyotes president of the Arizona Kachina Girls Hockey Association, and radio color analyst Lyndsey Fry:
NHL
Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings
Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Minnesota Wild and NHL Unveil Training Facility and Mentoring Room
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Today, the Minnesota Wild unveiled a brand-new state-of-the-art training facility and mentoring room in Northeast Ice Arena. The project was in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and built as a legacy to the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Northeast Ice Arena has an...
NHL
Coyotes Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Coyotes 23-man roster for Opening Night. The Coyotes will begin the 2022-23 NHL regular season at Pittsburgh on Thursday, October 13. Game time is 4 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona. The Coyotes roster includes two (2) goaltenders, eight (8) defensemen and 13 forwards.
NHL
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
CZECH REPUBLIC BANS NHL FROM FUTURE EVENTS UNLESS GARY BETTMAN AND CO. RESIGN
So Dominik Hasek has been incredibly outspoken over the whole ~Russia~ situation, right? Recently, the Hockey Hall of Famer took his stance to a new level, warning the NHL not to bring any Russian or Belorussian players to the Czech Republic. The NHL went ahead as planned, and basically called...
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
NHL
Here We Go Again | 10 TAKEAWAYS
10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster is back for another season. Amanda Stein takes you behind the scenes and peels back the curtain on the 2022-23 Devils season. Well, my friends, it's that time of year. The official kick-off to the 2022-23 NHL season and that means it's time to revive 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster. These weekly articles are some of my favorites as I get to take you behind the scenes, share fun stories and of course, occasionally get to the nitty-gritty hockey talk.
NHL
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Connor Ingram Off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Connor Ingram off waivers from the Nashville Predators. The 25-year-old Ingram appeared in three regular-season games for Nashville last season and tallied a 1-2-0 record with a 3.71 goals against average (GAA) and...
NHL
Rangers deliver solid performance against Lightning in opener
NEW YORK -- An inch or two to the right on his shot toward the empty net from three-quarters length of the ice and Mika Zibanejad would have had a hat trick. "I thought it was going to turn," the New York Rangers center said. "I misread that putt." It...
NHL
Granato signs multiyear contract as Sabres coach
Enters second full season, praised by GM for passion, leadership. Don Granato signed a multiyear contract as coach of the Buffalo Sabres.on Wednesday. The 55-year-old is entering his second full season. He replaced Ralph Krueger on May 17, 2021 and was retained June 29. "Don's passion for the game and...
NHL
Mahura looking forward to new opportunity with Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. - Even though he was admittedly running low on sleep, Josh Mahura couldn't stop smiling following his first practice with the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. "It's been really exciting," said Mahura, a 24-year-old defenseman who was claimed off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on...
NHL
CH Weekly: Oct. 11 to 16
MONTREAL - Final cuts have been made and Habs hockey is back for real. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the team this week. The best way to watch the Canadiens is in person, and fans can finally do so again beginning Wednesday. For the first...
Comments / 0