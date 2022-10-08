NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
02-03-12-25-36
(two, three, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-six)
Lucky For Life
06-18-33-38-39, Lucky Ball: 17
(six, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-7-4, Fireball: 7
(three, seven, four; Fireball: seven)
Pick 3 Evening
8-1-7, Fireball: 1
(eight, one, seven; Fireball: one)
Pick 4 Day
9-3-5-1, Fireball: 6
(nine, three, five, one; Fireball: six)
Pick 4 Evening
2-3-0-6, Fireball: 7
(two, three, zero, six; Fireball: seven)
Powerball
13-43-53-60-68, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $401,000,000
