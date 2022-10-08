ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

02-03-12-25-36

(two, three, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-six)

Lucky For Life

06-18-33-38-39, Lucky Ball: 17

(six, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-7-4, Fireball: 7

(three, seven, four; Fireball: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-7, Fireball: 1

(eight, one, seven; Fireball: one)

Pick 4 Day

9-3-5-1, Fireball: 6

(nine, three, five, one; Fireball: six)

Pick 4 Evening

2-3-0-6, Fireball: 7

(two, three, zero, six; Fireball: seven)

Powerball

13-43-53-60-68, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $401,000,000

