Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

3-7-4, Fireball: 7

(three, seven, four; Fireball: seven)

