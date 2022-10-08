ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gordon Gano From Violent Femmes Grew Up in Connecticut?

You really do learn something new every day. Today I learned that some of you may have grown up with Gordon Gano, the lead singer of Violent Femmes. I've been a fan of that band for decades, saw them almost every time they played here in Connecticut. They're from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, right? Yes, but Gano was born in New York City, and spent his first 10 years here in Connecticut. Show us some hometown love sir. You could have mentioned that at a show, like Liz Phair & John Mayer did, has he? You know, you can get a massive hometown pop by mentioning the guys back in Ansonia Gordo?
TV and Movies Dominate List of Top 5 Halloween Costume Ideas

If you are a Halloween lover, this is one of the most difficult and rewarding times of year. On Halloween night, you'll have a blast but you'll agonize over what to wear, the rest of the time. Most people take to the internet for inspiration. If you want to be "original" this year, this may not be the list for you because these are the most popular costume searches for 2022.
5 Driving No-Nos that are on the Rise in CT

Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
DANBURY, CT
Connecticut’s 2022-23 Winter Forecast: How Much and When

Any meteorologist will tell you that a seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 80 percent of the time. The accuracy of a five-day forecast hits about 90 percent of the time, according to scijinks.gov. There's good news and bad news depending on where you stand on snowfall projections....
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills

Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
NEWTOWN, CT
Connecticut Dad Shamed for Using a Leash With His Children

Do you think it's wrong to use a leash with your children? In August, an article on the NBC Connecticut website reported that a dad was shamed for using a leash with his 5-year-old quintuplets. Do you approve or disapprove of using a leash on your child or children? The...
Danbury Moose Spotted Doing Fall Photoshoot in Pawling, Zookeeper Shares Insight

It's the hottest story in Connecticut and now New York. There is a loose moose that has captivated the attention of the public. People are hoping for a chance to grab a picture of this wonderful creature and everyone in the media is busy Facebook messaging witnesses for a unique angle. The moose has been spotted in Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield in CT, and now Pawling, NY, just to name a few.
PAWLING, NY
Historic New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The World

You won't have to leave New York State if you want to enjoy one of the best apple orchards in the world. The first apple orchard was planted in the United States in 1625 in Boston. Did you know that there are over 5,000 apple orchards in the United States? One of them was just named one of the best in the nation.
MARIETTA, NY
My Quest For Fresh Crumpets Across Connecticut

Have you ever tried a crumpet? Not an English muffin, a crumpet. I thought they were the same thing for many years. Now that I understand how different the two are, I'm obsessed with the British crumpet, and I want to try every fresh one made here in Connecticut. Mrs....
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
BRANFORD, CT
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1

There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
