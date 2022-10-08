Read full article on original website
Gordon Gano From Violent Femmes Grew Up in Connecticut?
You really do learn something new every day. Today I learned that some of you may have grown up with Gordon Gano, the lead singer of Violent Femmes. I've been a fan of that band for decades, saw them almost every time they played here in Connecticut. They're from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, right? Yes, but Gano was born in New York City, and spent his first 10 years here in Connecticut. Show us some hometown love sir. You could have mentioned that at a show, like Liz Phair & John Mayer did, has he? You know, you can get a massive hometown pop by mentioning the guys back in Ansonia Gordo?
Passionate Boston ‘Donut Lover’ Flies Family to Connecticut Just For Krispy Kreme
Where I am from, the most popular donuts, meaning the most readily available was something called 'Daylight Donuts', but I darn sure wouldn't catch a flight to go and get some. Apparently, someone in Boston did just that when he wanted the sweet taste of his favorite donut in the world, he let nothing stop him.
Your Guide To This Year’s Best Haunted Halloween Scares In Connecticut
October is finally here, and if my daughter lived here with me she would be having the time of her life. Fall in the northeast is amazing and there is no shortage of things to see and do. Especially when it comes to spooky, Halloween-type things. Growing up I always...
TV and Movies Dominate List of Top 5 Halloween Costume Ideas
If you are a Halloween lover, this is one of the most difficult and rewarding times of year. On Halloween night, you'll have a blast but you'll agonize over what to wear, the rest of the time. Most people take to the internet for inspiration. If you want to be "original" this year, this may not be the list for you because these are the most popular costume searches for 2022.
Hurricane Ian Destroyed One of My Favorite Childhood Memories: The Famous Florida Structure Known as the Dome Home
Everlasting memories are a funny thing, you don't get to decide what yours are. One of mine involves a Southwest Florida landmark that I recently learned has been swept away forever, by Hurricane Ian. You can see it in the picture above, and the video below, it's called the Dome...
5 Driving No-Nos that are on the Rise in CT
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
Connecticut’s 2022-23 Winter Forecast: How Much and When
Any meteorologist will tell you that a seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 80 percent of the time. The accuracy of a five-day forecast hits about 90 percent of the time, according to scijinks.gov. There's good news and bad news depending on where you stand on snowfall projections....
Coelho Endorsed By The Connecticut F.O.P. For 24th State Senate Race
Politics have been at the forefront for the past few years and it is more important than ever to be educated before you go and vote. Part of the voter education process may be the 'endorsements' that happen, from who they come from and who they go to are important.
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills
Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
Connecticut Dad Shamed for Using a Leash With His Children
Do you think it's wrong to use a leash with your children? In August, an article on the NBC Connecticut website reported that a dad was shamed for using a leash with his 5-year-old quintuplets. Do you approve or disapprove of using a leash on your child or children? The...
Can You ‘Outwit, Outplay, & Outlast’ Survivor Casting at Mohegan Sun?
Getting onto network television is not easy in Connecticut. Sure, we have a couple of syndicated daytime shows shooting in Stamford, and ESPN in Bristol, but the opportunities to truly appear on a national tv show don't come around too often. I've been a fan of CBS's Survivor since it...
A Uniquely Fall Thing You Can’t Miss: 9 Connecticut Corn Mazes Worth the Visit
You can feel it, you can see it, fall 2022 is here and the amazing Connecticut corn mazes are ready for you to explore while you enjoy a piping hot mug of apple cider with a stick of cinnamon. Get as cliché as you want and do every fall-type pumpkin-spiced...
Connecticut Joins Growing Number of States Allowing Student Mental Health Days
We see how mental health is becoming more and more talked about and accepted in everyday society. The help of celebrities and sports figures talking openly about their mental health struggles may make it easier for the average "Joe Schmo" to deal with their own. There is still a long way to go, but steps are going in the right direction.
Danbury Moose Spotted Doing Fall Photoshoot in Pawling, Zookeeper Shares Insight
It's the hottest story in Connecticut and now New York. There is a loose moose that has captivated the attention of the public. People are hoping for a chance to grab a picture of this wonderful creature and everyone in the media is busy Facebook messaging witnesses for a unique angle. The moose has been spotted in Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield in CT, and now Pawling, NY, just to name a few.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
Historic New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The World
You won't have to leave New York State if you want to enjoy one of the best apple orchards in the world. The first apple orchard was planted in the United States in 1625 in Boston. Did you know that there are over 5,000 apple orchards in the United States? One of them was just named one of the best in the nation.
My Quest For Fresh Crumpets Across Connecticut
Have you ever tried a crumpet? Not an English muffin, a crumpet. I thought they were the same thing for many years. Now that I understand how different the two are, I'm obsessed with the British crumpet, and I want to try every fresh one made here in Connecticut. Mrs....
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M
Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
9 Connecticut Locations to Find the Best Mouth Watering Apple Cider Donuts
When my kids were growing up, they would ask when it was time to go apple picking every September. I believe they all tolerated wandering through the apple orchards and quickly picking apples as fast as possible because they knew that apple picking was only a preamble to the good stuff, those sugary, melt-in-your-mouth homemade apple cider donuts.
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
