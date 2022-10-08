NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
01-04-09-14-49, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(one, four, nine, fourteen, forty-nine; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $25,920,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
Pick 3 Evening
0-7-0
(zero, seven, zero)
Pick 4 Day
3-6-6-0
(three, six, six, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
0-4-7-9
(zero, four, seven, nine)
Powerball
13-43-53-60-68, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $401,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
10-14-21-25-31
(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
