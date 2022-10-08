ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NM Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

01-04-09-14-49, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(one, four, nine, fourteen, forty-nine; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $25,920,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Pick 3 Day

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Pick 3 Evening

0-7-0

(zero, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Day

3-6-6-0

(three, six, six, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-4-7-9

(zero, four, seven, nine)

Powerball

13-43-53-60-68, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $401,000,000

Roadrunner Cash

10-14-21-25-31

(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $49,000

