FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO