ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Allen County opens door to credit payments

LIMA — Allen County is expanding its payment options at various locations. The Allen County Commissioners have assigned Treasurer Krista Bohn to oversee the financial transaction project. The project entails obtaining a new device for the departments within Allen County including the Auditor, Coroner, Recorder, Clerk of Courts, County...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy

VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Cancer center officially open

Sarah Jones, left to right, Wilson Health Cancer Center Manager; Dr Robert McDevitt, chief medical officer at Wilson Heath; Mark Klosterman, CEO Wilson Health; and Dr Tarec Sabagh, oncologist at Wilson Health, cut the ribbon officially opening the new cancer center on Oct. 5. Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst tours...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Miami County, OH
Government
City
Troy, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City homecoming court announced

The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy BOE discusses state report card

TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed the results of the district’s annual state report card during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. “There’s a lot of information in that report card,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said. “Our district got 21 out...
TROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Thanksgiving#Miami Co#Operation Veteran#N Third St
miamivalleytoday.com

Community Tissue Services partners up

DAYTON — Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services (CBC/CTS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an agreement to create a substantial inventory of donor skin for the immediate treatment of injuries after mass casualty emergencies involving burns from chemicals, nuclear or radiological incidents or bomb detonations.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima PODS now require permit

LIMA — The portable on-demand storage units also known as PODS are now under a new ordinance following Monday evening’s council meeting. The City of Lima now requires a permit for the use of PODS. Residential PODS are used for storing furniture, supplies for renovations or personal items...
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection. Corrected during inspection; critical; food package(s) received in poor condition. Observed a can with dents. Upon informing PIC, the can was moved to a different area to dispose or returned for credit.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
DAYTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Construction complete: New lanes open on US-35

“An efficient infrastructure network is essential for economic growth in the Dayton region,” stated Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “US 35 is a key artery between downtown Dayton and Ohio’s largest single-site employer, WPAFB.”
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio EPA investigating environmental impacts of West Carrollton scrapyard fire

WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard that started in West Carrollton Sunday afternoon is continuing to be monitored Monday. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene Monday trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling Center on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to be cautious about the smoke coming from the scene.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Community Foundation welcomes Piqua Catholic Future Fund

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation, in collaboration with Piqua Catholic School, is proud to welcome The Piqua Catholic Future Fund to its family of accounts. The fund was recently established to support grants to the school for special needs and projects that are over and above the annual budget and help ensure the highest standards of Catholic education endures for the children of the community.
PIQUA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy