Read full article on original website
Related
Allen County opens door to credit payments
LIMA — Allen County is expanding its payment options at various locations. The Allen County Commissioners have assigned Treasurer Krista Bohn to oversee the financial transaction project. The project entails obtaining a new device for the departments within Allen County including the Auditor, Coroner, Recorder, Clerk of Courts, County...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
Sidney Daily News
Cancer center officially open
Sarah Jones, left to right, Wilson Health Cancer Center Manager; Dr Robert McDevitt, chief medical officer at Wilson Heath; Mark Klosterman, CEO Wilson Health; and Dr Tarec Sabagh, oncologist at Wilson Health, cut the ribbon officially opening the new cancer center on Oct. 5. Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst tours...
Judge reverses zoning order to demolish Troy building damaged in 2020 tornado
TROY — A historic Troy building, damaged in a 2020 tornado will remain standing after a Miami County judge reversed an order to have the building demolished. >>VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows tornado moving through Troy Public Square. The Tavern Building on West Main Street in Troy was damaged during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy BOE discusses state report card
TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed the results of the district’s annual state report card during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. “There’s a lot of information in that report card,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said. “Our district got 21 out...
City of Beavercreek asks for help in choosing name for city’s new 148-acre park
The City of Beavercreek’s Parks, Recreation and Culture division asks residents to help choose the name for the city’s new park. The new 148-acre park is located along Grange Hall Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads, according to a press release from the city of Beavercreek’s spokesperson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Busy Miami County intersection reopens after crash, sheriff’s office investigation
BETHEL TWP., Miami County — A section of U.S. 40 reopened late Wednesday morning after being shut down for nearly two hours following a crash and sheriff’s office investigation, according to deputies. >>PHOTOS: U.S. 40 shut down for nearly 2 hours after Miami County crash, investigation. The crash...
miamivalleytoday.com
Community Tissue Services partners up
DAYTON — Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services (CBC/CTS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an agreement to create a substantial inventory of donor skin for the immediate treatment of injuries after mass casualty emergencies involving burns from chemicals, nuclear or radiological incidents or bomb detonations.
Lima PODS now require permit
LIMA — The portable on-demand storage units also known as PODS are now under a new ordinance following Monday evening’s council meeting. The City of Lima now requires a permit for the use of PODS. Residential PODS are used for storing furniture, supplies for renovations or personal items...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection. Corrected during inspection; critical; food package(s) received in poor condition. Observed a can with dents. Upon informing PIC, the can was moved to a different area to dispose or returned for credit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Electric service restored to large portion of Kettering to end outage caused by squirrel
KETTERING — UPDATE @ 11:53 p.m.: Electric service has been restored to those AES Ohio customers in the Kettering-Oakwood area who were affected by the power outage earlier Tuesday night, according to the AES Ohio online map. INITIAL REPORT. A squirrel that came in contact with a switcher gets...
peakofohio.com
Former downtown business owner and Logan County native is still missing
A former business owner in Downtown Bellefontaine and Logan County native Clifford “Kip” Robinaugh is still missing after a white water rafting trip he took on the Ayung River in Bali earlier this month. Family members report Kip left for Bali on Thursday, September 29 and he arrived...
Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
Construction complete: New lanes open on US-35
“An efficient infrastructure network is essential for economic growth in the Dayton region,” stated Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “US 35 is a key artery between downtown Dayton and Ohio’s largest single-site employer, WPAFB.”
Ohio EPA investigating environmental impacts of West Carrollton scrapyard fire
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard that started in West Carrollton Sunday afternoon is continuing to be monitored Monday. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene Monday trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling Center on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to be cautious about the smoke coming from the scene.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Community Foundation welcomes Piqua Catholic Future Fund
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation, in collaboration with Piqua Catholic School, is proud to welcome The Piqua Catholic Future Fund to its family of accounts. The fund was recently established to support grants to the school for special needs and projects that are over and above the annual budget and help ensure the highest standards of Catholic education endures for the children of the community.
Comments / 0