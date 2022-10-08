LSU Tigers fall to Tennessee Volunteers 40-13
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers (LSU) take on the University of Tennessee Volunteers (TENN) in Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.
The gates to Tiger Stadium open at 9 a.m. and the Tigers are scheduled to arrive at Victory Hill at 8:50 a.m.
Where to watch the game
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN.com/watch/
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
Live updates of the game will be posted here.
4th Quarter: 40-13
2:31 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter.
2:39 – TENN: Kicker Chase McGrath makes a 32-yard field goal. 40-13 TENN
11:32 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels makes a complete pass to Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte for 5 yards for a touchdown. LSU’s two-point conversion fails. 37-13 LSU
3rd Quarter: 37-7 TENN
1:48 p.m. – End of 3rd Quarter.
2:13 – TENN: Running Back Jabari Small runs for 5 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Chase McGrath scores. 37-7 TENN
11:47 – TENN: Quarterback Hendon Hooker passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt for 14 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Chase McGrath scores. 30-7 TENN
2nd Quarter: 23-7 TENN
12:44 p.m. – End of 2nd Quarter.
0:00 – TENN: Kicker McGrath makes a 32-yard field goal. 23-7 TENN
3:05 – LSU: Running Back Josh Williams runs for 1 yard for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 20-7 TENN
14:29 – TENN: Quarterback Hendon Hooker passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt for 45 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Chase McGrath scores. 20-0 TENN
1st Quarter: 13-0 TENN
11:45 a.m. – End of 1st Quarter.
2:26 – TENN: Kicker Chase McGrath makes a 38-yeard field goal. 13-0 TENN
11:08 – TENN: Kicker Chase McGrath makes a 35-yard field goal. 10-0 TENN
13:36 – TENN: Running Back Jabari Small runs for 1 yard for a touchdown. Kicker Chase McGrath scores. 7-0 TENN
11:02 a.m. – LSU wins the coin toss.
