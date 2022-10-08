ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Tigers fall to Tennessee Volunteers 40-13

By Trinity Velazquez
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D17lW_0iRaYCEM00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers (LSU) take on the University of Tennessee Volunteers (TENN) in Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

Kelly Family commits $1 million to LSU training space

The gates to Tiger Stadium open at 9 a.m. and the Tigers are scheduled to arrive at Victory Hill at 8:50 a.m.

Where to watch the game

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN.com/watch/

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Live updates of the game will be posted here.

4th Quarter: 40-13

2:31 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter.

2:39 – TENN: Kicker Chase McGrath makes a 32-yard field goal. 40-13 TENN

11:32 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels makes a complete pass to Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte for 5 yards for a touchdown. LSU’s two-point conversion fails. 37-13 LSU

3rd Quarter: 37-7 TENN

1:48 p.m. – End of 3rd Quarter.

2:13 – TENN: Running Back Jabari Small runs for 5 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Chase McGrath scores. 37-7 TENN

11:47 – TENN: Quarterback Hendon Hooker passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt for 14 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Chase McGrath scores. 30-7 TENN

2nd Quarter: 23-7 TENN

12:44 p.m. – End of 2nd Quarter.

0:00 – TENN: Kicker McGrath makes a 32-yard field goal. 23-7 TENN

3:05 – LSU: Running Back Josh Williams runs for 1 yard for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 20-7 TENN

14:29 – TENN: Quarterback Hendon Hooker passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt for 45 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Chase McGrath scores. 20-0 TENN

1st Quarter: 13-0 TENN

11:45 a.m. – End of 1st Quarter.

2:26 – TENN: Kicker Chase McGrath makes a 38-yeard field goal. 13-0 TENN

11:08 – TENN: Kicker Chase McGrath makes a 35-yard field goal. 10-0 TENN

13:36 – TENN: Running Back Jabari Small runs for 1 yard for a touchdown. Kicker Chase McGrath scores. 7-0 TENN

11:02 a.m. – LSU wins the coin toss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Cajuns ready to get back on field vs. Thundering Herd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Coming off an 11-day layoff, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team returns to action when it faces Sun Belt Conference newcomer Marshall in a Wednesday nationally-televised contest at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on ESPN2 with Mike Morgan (pbp) and Aaron Murray […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Cajun football uses bye week to refocus

Cajun football has had some time to reflect on the homecoming loss to South Alabama and prepare for Marshall. It’ll be 11 days from the end of one game and the kick-off of the other. The team used the extra time to sharpen their skills. “I think anytime you have extra time you have to […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

LSU Football falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 40-13

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Tennessee over No. 25 LSU, 40-13, on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. LSU falls to 4-2 with the loss, while the Volunteers improve to 5-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in Gainesville against […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
KLFY News 10

Kelly Family commits $1 million to LSU training space

LSU Football head coach Brian Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.  The contribution from the Kelly Family – the largest by a sitting head […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Tigers#University Of Tennessee#American Football#College Football#Espn#Kicker Chase Mcgrath#Lsu 3rd Quarter#Kicker Mcgrath#Tenn
KLFY News 10

Acadiana High School shelter-in-place lifted

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Students and staff at Acadiana High School are back to normal after being told to shelter in place this morning. According to police, a note was found containing a threat. “Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave campus,” the message read. “We will provide an update as soon as […]
SCOTT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy