ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 41

Dean Parr
3d ago

Too bad America didn't listen to President Trump & Sean Hannity when they said this would happen if cornpop was installed!!!

Reply(2)
18
john Q
3d ago

Workers have seen a drop in real pay under Biden, and will see it drop even more before Biden’s term as President is ove

Reply(1)
18
Burt
3d ago

Unions should be proud of their President,they'll tell you their better off than 4 years ago won't they.

Reply
11
Related
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023

Social Security's most important annual announcement, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is less than a month away. Next year's COLA should represent the largest by percentage in 41 years, as well as the biggest by nominal-dollar increase in history. Despite a big benefit boost, all is not what it seems with...
BUSINESS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Americans#Consumer Price Index#Flickr#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Federal Reserve Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy