Lubbock, TX

Behren Morton to make first start as Texas Tech quarterback

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Behren Morton is expected to make his first career start at quarterback for the Texas Tech football team.

The Texas Tech football Twitter accounted teased the move prior to the start of Saturday's game at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There has been no official word from the Red Raiders on the move and the depth chart released earlier this week showed Donovan Smith as the projected starter as of Monday.

Morton has seen action in four games this season, completing 11 of his 17 passing attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The redshirt freshman from Eastland appeared in last year's game against Oklahoma State, going 1-for-3 for zero years. It was his first career completion.

UPDATE: According to the FS1 broadcast, Smith is suited up and available to play if necessary.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Behren Morton to make first start as Texas Tech quarterback

