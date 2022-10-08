ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices rise in New Jersey, around nation after OPEC announcement

By CBS New York
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and across the nation as a whole following the announcement by major oil-producing countries of plans to cut production.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.53, up nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.24 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.89, an increase of 10 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.24 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts also cited increased demand and U.S. refinery closures due to maintenance as factors driving up crude prices in addition to OPEC's announced intention to cut production by two million barrels a day.

patriot
4d ago

This has nothing to do with Opec. Joe declared war on the energy companies, Its a self inflicted wound that JOE created. It’s JOES fault . PERIOD!!!

justme
4d ago

Dr. Ben Carson's comment on fossil fuels is excellent:  "I think the concept of renewable, green energy is a very good concept. And I think that should be on our target list. But if we're smart, we use what we have to get what we want. We don't destroy what we have and then wish for what we want."

speedball
4d ago

Biden pay attention here,America can't afford to pay any more money period!!! OPEN THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE NOW!!

